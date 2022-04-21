Cambuur vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Cambuur and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The visitors come into the game fresh off winning their first KNVB Beker title in a decade last weekend. Two quickfire goals at the start of the second half saw them overturn a halftime deficit to claim a 2-1 comeback victory over Ajax in the final.

Prior to that, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on home turf that saw them knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cambuur suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Vitesse in league action a fortnight ago. Lois Openda's 42nd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Leeuwarden outfit in 12th spot, having garnered 33 points from 29 matches. PSV remain in second place and are four points behind table-toppers Ajax.

Cambuur vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have 16 wins from their previous 19 matches against Camburr, while three matches ended in a share of the spoils. Saturday's hosts are yet to win a game against the Eindhoven outfit.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 when four different men got on the scoresheet to guide PSV to a 4-1 home win.

Cambuur form guide: L-L-L-L-L

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Cambuur vs PSV Team News

Cambuur

Maxim Gullit, Sonny Stevens and Tom Boere have been ruled out with injuries. Mees Hoedemakers is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Maxim Gullit, Sonny Stevens, Tom Boere

Suspension: None

PSV

Ryan Thomas, Nony Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Phillipp Mwene and Shurandy Sambo have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Olivier Boscagli, Phillipp Mwene, Cody Gakpo, Shurandy Sambo, Nony Madueke, Armando Obispo

Suspension: None

Cambuur vs PSV Predicted XI

Cambuur (4-3-3): Pieter Bos (GK); Alex Bangura, Erik Schouten, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Marco Tol; Mitchel Paulissen, Jasper Ter Helde, Jamie Jacobs; Issa Kallon, Roberts Uldrikis, Patrick Joosten

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Cambuur vs PSV Prediction

Confidence will be running high in the PSV camp following their morale-boosting comeback victory over Ajax. Roger Schmidt will want his players to build on that as they seek to dethrone the defending champions.

Cambuur, on the other hand, are in free fall and are currently on a five-game losing run. The visitors are overwhelming favorites and we are backing PSV's unbeaten run against Cambuur to continue.

Prediction: Cambuur 0-4 PSV

