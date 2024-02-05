Cambuur vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6th 2024

A place in the semi-finals of the KNVB Beker will be up for grabs on Tuesday when Cambuur and Vitesse go head-to-head at the Cambuur Stadion.

The visitors have won their last four games against Henk de Jong’s side and will head into the weekend looking to extend this dominant run.

Cambuur failed to return to winning ways on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Willem II Tilburg at the Koning Willem II Stadion.

This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Top Oss on January 29 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Cambuur, who are currently eighth in the Eerste Divisie standings, now turn their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they have enjoyed a solid run to the quarter-finals, scoring 11 goals and conceding four so far.

Meanwhile, Vitesse were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against 10-man Go Ahead Eagles at the Gelredome on Sunday.

Edward Sturing’s men have now lost three consecutive games, a run which has seen them drop to the bottom of the Eredivisie standings.

Vitesse now turn their sights to the cup, where they have seen off Groene Ster, Heerenveen and Amsterdamsche FC, scoring three goals and keeping three clean sheets to reach the quarter-finals.

Cambuur vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Vitesse have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Cambuur have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Vitesse are on a four-game winning streak against De Jong’s men, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a goalless draw in January 2017.

Cambuur are unbeaten in four of their last five games across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Vitesse are currently on a run of six consecutive away defeats in all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Groene Ster on October 31.

Cambuur vs Vitesse Prediction

While Cambuur have suffered a drop-off in form, they will be backing themselves against a Vitesse side who have struggled for results on the road. We predict Cambuur will take the positives from their draw against Willem and pick up the desired result on Tuesday.

Prediction: Cambuur 2-1 Vitesse

Cambuur vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cambuur to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Cambuur’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six games)