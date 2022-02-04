Cameroon 0-0 (1-3) Egypt: 5 talking points as Salah and Mane set to clash in the AFCON final | 2021 AFCON

Egypt held their ground against host Cameroon and defeated them on penalties. It has allowed them to set a date with the last edition's runner-up Senegal in the 2021 AFCON title-decider.

After the game finished goalless in regular time, the teams could not be separated even after 30 minutes of extra-time. Egypt proved to be the better side in the penalty shootout, converting all three of their penalties as the home side missed three in a row.

Cameroon had a bigger say in the game at the start and even struck the crossbar in the 18th minute. They allowed the visiting side to have just a single shot on target in the game but will be kicking themselves for missing the importanct chances.

As Egypt exacted revenge of the loss in the 2017 final against the Indomitable Lions, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Cameroon's aggressive play didn't allow Egypt to build up attacking moves

Cameroon were the better side physically in the game

The hosts had the upper hand in terms of pace and physical presence against the seven-time champions and they made full use of it. They easily dispossessed their opponents and outmuscled them in the middle of the park.

Karl Toko Ekambi caused a heap of trouble for the defenders as his runs down the flanks exposed the gap in the defensive lines. In the first half, the visiting side struggled to contain the hosts and attacking chances became a rarity.

The game had to be paused on multiple occasions as Cameroon's direct approach left multiple players from the visiting squad flat on the pitch.

Carlos Queiroz's men struggled to gain momentum throughout the game against such an aggressive style of play but ensured a tight ship at the back.

#4 Egypt keep their cool in yet another penalty shootout

Egypt won two of their three knockout stage games on penalties

Having been shut out in the attacking third by a stubborn and physical Cameroon defense, the visiting side had to face yet another penalty shootout in the competition. It was their second venture, having won the first one just a week ago against Ivory Coast.

That game also ended in a goalless draw but the seven-time champions displayed composure from 12 yards out. They converted every single one of their penalties to secure a 5-4 win on penalties.

Mo Salah didn't even have to step up to take a penalty against Cameroon as three consecutive misses from Cameroon sealed Egypt's win on the night.

Needless to say, they will be feeling very confident if the final against Senegal also goes to penalties. However, Sadio Mane's form in the knockout stages might help conclude the game in regular time.

