×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cameroon 0-0 Ghana: 3 reasons why the game ended in a draw | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Anthony Akatugba Jr.
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    30 Jun 2019, 22:51 IST

Both teams couldn't breach their defences
Both teams couldn't breach their defences

This matchup was pencilled in to be the highlight of the AFCON 2019 group stage, however, what we got was a damp squib instead. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Black Stars of Ghana couldn't break the deadlock as both defences were dogged all through the entire game.

This presents an interesting scenario in AFCON Group F, with Cameroon 1st on 4 points, Ghana & Benin joint 2nd on 2 points each, and Guinea Bissau 3rd on 1 point.

The match was characterised by a last-ditch tackle, the ball hitting the crossbar, and an imposing performance by Ghana's Richard Ofori. The Indomitable Lions had the Lion share of possession, and a total of 8 shots, with 2 on target, whereas, the Black Stars of Ghana had a total of 15 shots, with only 1 of those troubling Cameroon's Andre Onana.

In a game which had a dogged defensive theme, let's take a look at three specific reasons why the deadlock wasn't broken.

#3 Jonathan Mensah's timely interventions

Jonathan Mensah (r), he played a crucial role in keeping the rampaging Indomitable Lions attack at bay
Jonathan Mensah (r), he played a crucial role in keeping the rampaging Indomitable Lions attack at bay

This game's tale wouldn't be complete without a mention of Ghanaian CB, Jonathan Mensah. He had to step up to the plate due to the absence of his regular CB partner, John Boye, and that he did.

Twice in the game, he was crucially on hand to thwart the Indomitable Lions' attacking machine. Firstly, in the 31st minute, he prevented a potential Toko Ekambi goal via a well-timed slide tackle in the box.

Next, he put his body in the line of fire in the 75th minute, preventing a ferocious Christian Bassogog shot from finding the intended target.

Those were crucial interventions, and in a game in where both sets of defenders were triumphant, Jonathan Mensah was certainly one of the principal actors.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Cameroon Football Ghana Football Jonathan Mensah Maxim Choupo-Moting
Advertisement
Cameroon 0-0 Ghana: 5 Talking Points | African Cup of Nations 2019
RELATED STORY
Ghana 2-2 Benin: 3 reasons why Ghana drew the game | Africa Cup of Nations 2019
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana vs Benin, Ghana Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Predicting the entire 2019 African Cup of Nations
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana vs Benin - Match Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Where to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2019: in USA, India, UK - Football on TV
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The best XI of African players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT NIG GUI
1 - 0
 Nigeria vs Guinea
FT UGA ZIM
1 - 1
 Uganda vs Zimbabwe
FT EGY CON
2 - 0
 Egypt vs Congo DR
FT MAD BUR
1 - 0
 Madagascar vs Burundi
FT SEN ALG
0 - 1
 Senegal vs Algeria
FT KEN TAN
3 - 2
 Kenya vs Tanzania
FT TUN MAL
1 - 1
 Tunisia vs Mali
FT MOR COT
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
FT SOU NAM
1 - 0
 South Africa vs Namibia
FT MAU ANG
0 - 0
 Mauritania vs Angola
FT CAM GHA
0 - 0
 Cameroon vs Ghana
FT BEN GUI
0 - 0
 Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us