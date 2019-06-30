Cameroon 0-0 Ghana: 3 reasons why the game ended in a draw | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Both teams couldn't breach their defences

This matchup was pencilled in to be the highlight of the AFCON 2019 group stage, however, what we got was a damp squib instead. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the Black Stars of Ghana couldn't break the deadlock as both defences were dogged all through the entire game.

This presents an interesting scenario in AFCON Group F, with Cameroon 1st on 4 points, Ghana & Benin joint 2nd on 2 points each, and Guinea Bissau 3rd on 1 point.

The match was characterised by a last-ditch tackle, the ball hitting the crossbar, and an imposing performance by Ghana's Richard Ofori. The Indomitable Lions had the Lion share of possession, and a total of 8 shots, with 2 on target, whereas, the Black Stars of Ghana had a total of 15 shots, with only 1 of those troubling Cameroon's Andre Onana.

In a game which had a dogged defensive theme, let's take a look at three specific reasons why the deadlock wasn't broken.

#3 Jonathan Mensah's timely interventions

Jonathan Mensah (r), he played a crucial role in keeping the rampaging Indomitable Lions attack at bay

This game's tale wouldn't be complete without a mention of Ghanaian CB, Jonathan Mensah. He had to step up to the plate due to the absence of his regular CB partner, John Boye, and that he did.

Twice in the game, he was crucially on hand to thwart the Indomitable Lions' attacking machine. Firstly, in the 31st minute, he prevented a potential Toko Ekambi goal via a well-timed slide tackle in the box.

Next, he put his body in the line of fire in the 75th minute, preventing a ferocious Christian Bassogog shot from finding the intended target.

Those were crucial interventions, and in a game in where both sets of defenders were triumphant, Jonathan Mensah was certainly one of the principal actors.

