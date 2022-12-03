Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: Player ratings as Vincent Aboubakar's stoppage time strike shocks Canaries | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon stunned Brazil 1-0 in their final Group H game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (December 2), but it wasn't enough to put them into the Round of 16.

Vincent Aboubakar scored in the 91st minute for the Indomitable Lions, who finished in third place to exi the competition. Brazil had made wholesale changes to their lineup as head coach Tite opted to rest his key players ahead of the knockouts.

The move backfired, as the Canaries struggling to break down their African opponents despite dominating the stats. Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy also deserves credit for his performance between the sticks, as he made numerous saves to keep his team in the game.

Just when the game seemed to be done and dusted, Aboubakar popped up with a goal in the 91st minute, much to Brazil's dismay. However, the striker received a second yellow for taking his shirt off in celebration and was sent off.

Cameroon (4), nevertheless, hung on to a famous win on the night but it was in vain, as Switzerland (6) beat Serbia (1) 3-2 in the other game to secure second position in the group. The Selecao (6) won the group on goal difference, having qualified for the knockouts with a game to spare.

Brazil will now face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday, while Switzerland will take on Portugal later on the same day. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams from the Cameroon-Brazil game:

Cameroon Ratings

Devis Epassy - 8/10

He was Cameroon's hero of the night with seven saves, keeping an unlikely clean sheet against Brazil.

Sofascore @SofascoreINT | FOCUS



Devis Epassy v Brazil:



🧤 7 saves

6 saved shots from inside the box

🧼 1 clean sheet

52 touches

27/37 accurate passes

9.1 Sofascore rating



Our highest-rated player of the match and our



#CMRBRA #FIFAWorldCup | FOCUSDevis Epassy v Brazil:🧤 7 saves6 saved shots from inside the box🧼 1 clean sheet52 touches27/37 accurate passes9.1 Sofascore ratingOur highest-rated player of the match and our #Qatar2022 Player of the Day! 🔎 | FOCUSDevis Epassy v Brazil:🧤 7 saves📥 6 saved shots from inside the box🧼 1 clean sheet👌 52 touches👟 27/37 accurate passes📈 9.1 Sofascore ratingOur highest-rated player of the match and our #Qatar2022 Player of the Day! 🇨🇲🔥#CMRBRA #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/iwJqJoZqGl

Collins Fai - 7.5/10

He was a huge presence in defence with four clearances and three interceptions.

Christopher Wooh - 7.5/10

Wooh read the game brilliantly to clear impending dangers.

Enzo Ebosse - 7.5/10

Ebosse displayed good sense of positioning and timed his tackles to perfection.

Nouhou Tolo - 7/10

Tolo was booked in the sixth minute for hacking down Antony but recovered to put in a strong performance.

Andre-Frank Anguissa - 6.5/10

Anguissa left everything on the pitch but had his fare share of struggles.

Pierre Kunde - 6/10

He was booked in the 26th minute for bringing down Rodrygo and conceded a free-kick.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6.5/10

The winger set up Aboubakar in the 51st minute, but the striker's effort flew across the face of goal.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7/10

The Bayern Munich forward produced a real moment of quality in the 20th minute by driving forward and beating three Brazil defenders on the way.

Moumi Ngamaleu - 6.5/10

He sparked a counter-attack late on from a Brazil corner, but it eventually came to nothing.

Vincent Aboubakar - 8/10

He ghosted between two Brazil defenders and cushioned a lovely header beyond Ederson for a shock winner in stoppage time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Then gets a red card for taking off his shirt to celebrate.



What a send off Vincent Aboubackar scores the winner for Cameroon against Brazil.Then gets a red card for taking off his shirt to celebrate.What a send off Vincent Aboubackar scores the winner for Cameroon against Brazil.Then gets a red card for taking off his shirt to celebrate.What a send off 😅 https://t.co/7uwV6FJz8n

Just minutes later, he was sent off for taking his short off in celebration, having already been on a yellow.

Cameroon Substitutes

Karl Toko Ekambi (64' for Mbeumo) - 6/10

He set up Ntcham by squaring the ball to him after beating Alves.

Olivier Ntcham (68' for Kunde) - 6/10

His effort in the 78th minute went right into the gloves of Ederson.

Jerome Mbekeli (86' for Ngamaleu) - N/A

He did not have enough time to make an impact.

Brazil Ratings

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazil custodian produced strong hands to stop Ntcham's shot in the 75th minute but was beaten in injury time.

Dani Alves - 7.5/10

Th veteran defender blocked Aboubakar's cross to send it out for a corner.

Eder Militao - 7/10

His shot in the 57th minute was saved by Epassy, who spilled the shot against the post.

Gleison Bremer - 7/10

Bremer sent the ball in behind as Mbeumo looked to race down the right side.

Alex Telles - 7/10

Telles' night ended prematurely following a collision with Anguissa.

Fabinho - 6/10

Both his crosses were cleared away by Wooh.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred fired a chance over the bar in the 22nd minute and created a good chance for Antony.

Antony - 6/10

Antony latched onto Fred's cut-back with a low drive, but Epassy got hold of that.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

He linked up well with Jesus for a chance in the 53rd minute,

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli was a big thorn in Cameroon's flesh.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Jesus didn't have the same threat that his fellow attackers possessed.

Brazil Substitutes

Marquinhos (54' for Telles) - 7/10

He posed a huge attacking threat in the closing stages.

Everton Ribeiro (55' for Rodrygo) - 6.5/10

Ribeiro made two key passes in 35 minutes of action.

Bruno Guimaraes (55' for Fred) - 7/10

Guimaraes saw a header saved by Epassy before firing a first-time shot over the bar.

Pedro (64' for Jesus) - 6/10

His glancing header flew just wide off the Cameroon post in the 96th minute.

Raphinha (79' for Antony) - 6.5/10

Raphinha darted down the right and beat two Cameroon players before making a cross in a moment of quality in the 84th minute.

Get Cameroon vs Brazil live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 2458 votes