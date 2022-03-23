Cameroon vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Cameroon will welcome Algeria to the Japoma Stadium for the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers play-off tie on Friday.

The hosts secured their spot at this stage of the qualifiers by finishing atop Group D ahead of Cote d'Ivoire, Mozambique and Malawi. Algeria, meanwhile, narrowly edged Burkina Faso to top spot in Group A to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive.

Cameroon are looking to return to the Mundial, having failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia. They are coming off an impressive Africa Cup of Nations campaign, where they finished third.

Algeria, meanwhile, also failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and had a disappointing defence of their AFCON title in Cameroon. They were eliminated in the group stage, despite starting as one the favourites to go all the way.

The winner of Cameroon-Algeria will secure automatic qualification to Qatar 2022, with the second leg to take place on Tuesday.

Cameroon vs Algeria Head-to-Head

This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams, with Cameroon being the dominant side in this fixture. The Indomitable Lions have five wins and one loss against Algeria, with two games drawn.

In their most recent meeting in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2017. Clinto N'Jie and Frantz Pangop's strikes helped Cameroon secure a 2-0 home win.

Cameroon form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D.

Algeria form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D.

Cameroon vs Algeria Team News

Cameroon

Captain Vincent Aboubakar headlines a 25-man squad for the playoff against Algeria. They have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspension: None.

Algeria

Algeria's star-studded 24-man squad includes the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Sofiane Feghoulli. The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspension: None.

Cameroon vs Algeria Predicted XIs

Cameroon (4-4-2): Andre Onana (GK); Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Olivier Mbaizo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Jean Onana, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar.

Algeria (4-3-3): Rais M'Bolhi (GK); Aissa Mandi, Ahmed Touba, Djamel Benlamri, Youcef Attal; Sofiane Feghouli, Hisham Boudaoui, Adlene Guedioura; Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Youcef Belailli.

Cameroon vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria have been below their best in the last few months after a record-breaking run that saw them go over three years unbeaten. Cameroon, meanwhile, are on an upward trajectory and will still be buoyed by their impressive performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams are stocked with quality players and are likely to go all out for the win. However, home advantage should give Cameroon a big edge, so the central Africans are expected to secure a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-1 Algeria.

