Cameroon vs Angola Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Cameroon will host Angola at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Monday in the final round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive qualification campaign so far and will secure back-to-back World Cup appearances with a win on Monday, provided group leaders Cape Verde fail to win elsewhere.

They beat Mauritius 2-0 in their last group game, featuring second-half strikes from Nicolas Ngamaleu and Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo. The Indomitable Lions sit second in Group D with 18 points and a healthy +12 goal difference.

Angola, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the qualifiers so far and have been eliminated from the running. They played out a 2-2 draw with Eswatini last time out, finding themselves two goals down early in the second half before Jonathan Buatu and Ary Papel netted late goals to secure a point for Palancas Negras.

The visitors sit fourth in the group with 11 points from nine matches. They have nothing to play for next week, but will be looking to perhaps spoil their opponents' party.

Cameroon vs Angola Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between the two nations. Cameroon have won six of those games while Angola have won twice.

There have been eight draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Cameroon have the best offensive and defensive records in Group D so far with 17 goals scored and five conceded in nine matches.

The Indomitable Lions have eight World Cup appearances to their name. Angola, meanwhile, made their sole appearance on the global stage in 2006.

Cameroon vs Angola Prediction

Cameroon have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last eight. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and will receive an additional boost from their home support.

Palancas Negras are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have managed just two wins in their last seven games across all competitions. They are underdogs heading into Monday's game and could lose this one.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-0 Angola

Cameroon vs Angola Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cameroon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

