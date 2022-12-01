Cameroon vs Brazil Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 48 of FIFA World Cup 2022 

Cameroon will lock horns with Brazil at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday in their third group stage game of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon opened their global campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring the winner for the Swiss. They, however, picked themselves up to play out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Serbia in their second match, with veteran duo Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring a quickfire double in the second half to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Brazil, meanwhile, kicked off their World Cup campaign with a dominant 2-0 win over Serbia via a second-half brace from Richarlison. They then picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Switzerland in their second game, with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro scoring a stunning winner seven minutes from time.

While the South Americans have secured a spot in the last 16 of the tournament, the Indomitable Lions must win on Friday to retain any hopes of advancement.

Cameroon vs Brazil Head-to-Head stats

There have been six meetings between Cameroon and Brazil. The Selecao have won five of those games while their African opponents have won the other one.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in November 2018, with Brazil winning 1-0 via a late first-half strike from Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison.

Cameroon Form Guide: D-L-D-D-L

Brazil Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Cameroon vs Brazil Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Cameroon have been knocked out of the group stages in their last five appearances on the global stage and will be desperate to put an end to that streak this week. Their only participation in the knockout stages of the World Cup came back in 1990 when they made it to the quarterfinals before losing to England on penalties.

The Selecao are the record winners of the global showpiece, lifting the title five times most recently in 2002. They have advanced to the last 16 of the tournament for the 14th consecutive time and will be looking to go all the way this time around.

Brazil have the best defensive record statistically in the competition so far as they are yet to concede a single shot on target. They will be looking to continue their resolute defensive display this week, although head coach Tite could rotate his starting XI ahead of the last 16.

The Indomitable Lions have shown in glimpses what they are capable of and will be targeting victory on Thursday despite needing results elsewhere to go in their favor.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1730 votes