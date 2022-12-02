Cameroon vs Brazil Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cameroon lock horns with Tite's Brazil in an important Group G clash at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Cameroon vs Brazil Preview

Cameroon are currently in third place in Group G and have an outside chance of reaching the knock-outs. The African giants are two points behind Switzerland at the moment and will need to get a result from this fixture.

Brazil are the favourites to top their group at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The Selecao edged Switzerland to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Cameroon vs Brazil Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brazil have an excellent record against Cameroon and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cameroon's one victory.

In the FIFA World Cup, Brazil have won both their matches against Cameroon, with their previous victory coming by a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline in 2014.

Cameroon secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory against a South American opponent and famously defeated Diego Maradona's Argentina in 1990.

Brazil have won all seven of their FIFA World Cup matches against African teams, scoring 20 goals and conceding only two.

A failure to win this match will see Cameroon bow out of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup in their sixth consecutive appearance in the competition.

Brazil are currently the only team yet to face a shot on target in the FIFA World Cup - the first team to achieve the feat in their first two games of the tournament since France in 1998.

Cameroon vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have an impressive squad at their disposal and are one of the favorites to win the World Cup. With Neymar carrying an injury and the Selecao set to rest their first-team stars, the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Antony will need to carry the goalscoring burden in this fixture.

Cameroon pulled off a stunning comeback against Serbia but will need to work on their defensive structure ahead of this match. Brazil are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-3 Brazil

Cameroon vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

