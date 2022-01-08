Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting tips - 9th January 2022 | AFCON 2021 

The wait for AFCON 2021 is finally over, and the 33rd edition of the competition gets underway on Sunday as hosts Cameroon face Burkina Faso at the Stade Omnisport Paul Biya in Olembé.

Cameroon are strong favorites and are expected to finish at the top of the Group A standings with Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, and Cape Verde being the other sides in the group.

#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 @CAF_Online Cameroon

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Cape Verde



Take a look at the final squad lists for every team in Group A



Cameroon head into the fixture with a four-game winning streak in competitive games and are the favorites here.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns nine times across all competitions. Cameroon lead the head-to-head record 4-1 in wins while four games have ended in a draw.

Burkina Faso's only win against the hosts came in a friendly fixture in 2018.

Cameroon were unbeaten in their five home games in 2021, with their last loss on home soil coming in a friendly game against Guinea in 2017.

Burkina Faso head into the game on the back of an impressive run in the World Cup qualifying campaign, as they remained unbeaten in all six of their second-round fixtures. including a couple of draws against reigning champions Algeria.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Prediction

The Indomitable Lions have a strong squad for the competition, led by the likes of Vincent Aboubakar and the in-form Karl Toko-Ekambi. They won five of their six World Cup second-round qualifying fixtures and will be looking to kick off their campaign with a win.

Fecafoot-Officiel @FecafootOfficie Le président de la #FECAFOOT @SamuelEtoo était présent à la séance d'entraînement des Lions Indomptables cet après-midi au stade annexe B d'Olembe. L'occasion d'un échange avec le sélectionneur Antonio Conceicao et la nouvelle recrue de l'Inter de Milan, le gardien André Onana.

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and have a well-balanced squad. While they have looked solid in their previous outings, they are expected to struggle against the home side and a narrow win for Cameroon is the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Burkina Faso

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cameroon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been less than 2.5 goals scored in the last four meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Cameroon to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Cameroon have kept a clean sheet in their last three games and conceded just four goals across all competitions in 2021)

Tip 4: Vincent Aboubakar to score or assist anytime - Yes (Aboubakar has six goals and four assists for Al-Nassr while he scored five times in Cameroon's FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures)

