Cameroon vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Cameroon will host Burundi at Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia in Africa Cup of Nations qualification on Tuesday.

Cameroon vs Burundi Preview

Following Kenya’s disqualification from the qualifiers, Group C was left with three teams and four matchdays to honour. With five points on the board, first-placed Namibia are already through to the finals but Cameroon and Burundi remain in contention for the second ticket. Both teams are tied on four points.

The Indomitable Lions are hoping to snatch a crucial win thanks to home support, which would catapult them to the top of the group on seven points. The reverse fixture ended in favour of Cameroon 1-0 in Dar es Salaam last year. It was the first time the two teams were facing off. Cameroon are undefeated in their last five home clashes.

Burundi are eying a second participation at the Africa Cup of Nations following their debut in 2019. Any outcome short of victory would be synonymous with elimination. This will be their second away match in the campaign following a 1-1 draw against Namibia in the group opener in Johannesburg last year.

Intamba have been unsuccessful on the road, with two draws as their best result in their last five trips. They are coming up against a highly determined side at a hostile venue. Burundi will need more than skills and character to survive but could exploit the pressure on the home to make a difference.

Cameroon vs Burundi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cameroon have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home matches.

Cameroon have scored seven goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Cameroon are the second most successful team at the AFCON with five titles.

Burundi have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Cameroon have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Burundi have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Cameroon vs Burundi Prediction

We expect a high-voltage clash that could swing either way, but Cameroon will strive to make the most of their home advantage to carry the day. Eyes will be on attacking threats, Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar, to get the job done. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has returned to the outfit after reconciling with the team's leadership.

Kaizer Chiefs star Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has been Burundi’s most lethal striker in the campaign with two goals. He will be carrying the hopes of a whole nation on Tuesday.

Cameroon come into the game as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cameroon 3-1 Burundi

Cameroon vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cameroon to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cameroon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Burundi to score - Yes