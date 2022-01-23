Cameroon vs Comoros prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 kick-off this weekend, with tournament hosts Cameroon facing Comoros at the Olembe Stadium on Monday.

Cameroon sailed through the group stages with two wins and a draw in their three games. After completing a 2-1 comeback over Burkina Faso on the opening day, they went on to beat Ethiopia 4-1 in their next game. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde in their final group stage clash.

The Indomitable Lions are participating in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece for the third consecutive time and will be looking to go all the way this year.

Comoros secured qualification for the last 16 as one of the highest-ranked third-place teams in the Africa Cup of Nations this year. They were beaten 1-0 by Gabon and 2-0 by Morocco in their first two games before picking up a shock 3-2 win over Ghana in their last game.

Comoros have qualified for the knockout stages of the AFCON in their very first appearance in the tournament. They will now be looking to pull more surprises as the tournament goes on.

Cameroon vs Comoros Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Cameroon and Comoros. The visitors are winless in both attempts as the Indomitable Lions have won one and drawn the other.

The two teams last faced off in qualifiers for the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon won the game 3-0.

Cameroon Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Comoros Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Cameroon vs Comoros Team News

Cameroon

The tournament hosts have a complete squad who will all be in contention for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Comoros

Ibroihim Djoudja and goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina both came off injured in the game against Ghana earlier this week and are expected to miss Monday's game. The duo are the only injured players for Comoros.

Injured: Ibroihim Djoudja, Salim Ben Boina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cameroon vs Comoros Predicted XI

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jerome Onguene, Michael Ngadeu, Nouhou Tolo; Samuel Oum Gouet; Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu, Pierre Kunde, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Vincent Aboubakar

Comoros Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Ahamada; Said Bakari, Younn Zahary, Kassim M'Dahoma, Benjaloud Youssouf; Faiz Selemani, Youssouf M'Changama, Fouad Bachirou, Ahmed Mogni; Mohamed M'Changama, El Fardou Ben

Cameroon vs Comoros Prediction

Cameroon were one of the best sides in the group stages of the continental showpiece, with striker Vincent Aboubakar scoring in all three games.

Comoros are one of the surprise sides in the last 16 of the competition. Despite losing their first two games and failing to score in both encounters, a 3-2 win over Ghana got the job done. They have exceeded expectations already and could now bow out of the tournament on Monday.

Prediction: Cameroon 3-1 Comoros

