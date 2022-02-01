Cameroon vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Hosts Cameroon play Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Thursday.

The Indomitable Lions are looking to reach their second final in three editions, having bulldozed their way to the last-four so far.

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi have carried the side on their shoulders with their goalscoring prowess, with the former netting a tournament-high of six goals.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Vincent Aboubakar (6)

◉ Karl Toko Ekambi (5)



Egypt, meanwhile, have had to slog in their last two games, beating Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties and needing a 100th-minute winner from Trezeguet to see off Morocco in the last round.

They're now just 90 minutes away from their first championship finals since 2010, when they won the AFCON title for the third year in a row.

Cameroon vs Egypt Head-To-Head

There have been 27 clashes between the sides in the past, with Egypt winning 15 of them and losing only six times.

However, when the teams met in the 2017 AFCON, the Indomitable Lions pulled off a 2-1 victory over the Pharaohs.

SPORF @Sporf Burkina Faso v Senegal

Cameroon v Egypt



Sadio Mane &



🤝Friends turned rivals! Burkina Faso v SenegalCameroon v EgyptSadio Mane & @MoSalah are still on course to meet each other in the #AFCON2021 Final!🤝Friends turned rivals! 🇧🇫Burkina Faso v Senegal🇸🇳🇨🇲Cameroon v Egypt🇪🇬👀Sadio Mane & @MoSalah are still on course to meet each other in the #AFCON2021 Final! 🤝Friends turned rivals! https://t.co/Mwn9X3YV5y

Cameroon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Cameroon vs Egypt Team News

Cameroon

Vincent Aboubakar has simply been the star performer of the tournament with six goals.

He should lead the line once again in this crucial encounter, keeping Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the bench.

Joining him in the attack will be Karl Toko Ekambi, who's also enjoyed a prolific campaign and even struck a brace against Gambia in the quarterfinals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

GOAL @goal



Next up: Cameroon Mohamed Salah scores and assists as Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 to reach the #Afcon2021 semi-finalsNext up: Cameroon Mohamed Salah scores and assists as Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 to reach the #Afcon2021 semi-finals 🇪🇬Next up: Cameroon 🇨🇲 https://t.co/gaEqz7AQLA

Egypt

The Pharaohs are running short of options in the goalkeeping department after Mohamed El Shenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal both went off injured in their last two games.

That leaves Mohamed Sobhy, who made his international debut on Sunday, as the sole claimant for the starting role between the sticks.

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will obviously be the key man upfront, having scored or assisted three of their four tournament goals.

Injured: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mohamed Abou Gabal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cameroon vs Egypt Predicted XI

Cameroon (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo; André-Frank Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla; Moumi Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Egypt (4-3-3): Mohamed Sobhy; Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fattouh; Amr El Solia, Mohamed Elneny, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush.

Cameroon vs Egypt Prediction

Hosts Cameroon have been incredible in the championship so far, led by the peerless Aboubakar.

But while Egypt have a goalscoring talisman of their own in Salah, the Indomitable Lions have been a more complete side.

We expect the hosts to reach the final with a narrow victory over Egypt.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt

Edited by Peter P