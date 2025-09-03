Cameroon vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Cameroon will welcome Eswatini to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the campaign thus far, winning three of their six games. Sihlangu Semnikati are winless in six games, suffering four defeats.

Les Lions Indomptables are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. They were last in action in a friendly against Equatorial Guinea in June and were held to a 1-1 draw. Vincent Aboubakar was on the scoresheet in the first half. In their previous World Cup qualifying match, they defeated Libya 3-1 at home, thanks to Aboubakar's brace and a second-half goal from the now Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The visitors are winless in all competitions since March 2024. They were in action in the COSAFA Cup in June and were eliminated from the group stage. They were held to a 3-3 draw by Mauritius in their previous World Cup qualifier in March.

Cameroon vs Eswatini Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have squared off three times thus far. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, though two games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in March and played out a goalless draw.

Les Lions Indomptables have scored three goals apiece in two of their four games in all competitions in 2025.

Eswatini have gone winless in their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers. Notably, their three wins in the ongoing campaign have all been registered at home.

Cameroon vs Eswatini Prediction

The Indomitable Lions have an unbeaten record in 2025, winning two of their four games. They have kept two clean sheets in that period and have conceded one goal apiece in the other two games. Their only win in this fixture was registered at home in 1992.

Sihlangu Semnikati have drawn their two World Cup qualifying games in 2025 and will look to continue that form. They had suffered four consecutive defeats before that. They have failed to score in three games against the hosts.

Les Lions Indomptables have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers, and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-1 Eswatini

Cameroon vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cameroon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

