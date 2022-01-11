Cameroon vs Ethiopia prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Cameroon, the hosts of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021 are set to play their second group stage game at the Olembe Stadium on Thursday and will lock horns with Ethiopia.

Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in their opener on Sunday evening. Goalkeeper Andre Onana was culpable for his side's concession just before the half-hour mark.

The Indomitable Lions, however, fought back brilliantly to turn the game around, with Vincent Aboubakar scoring twice from the spot.

The Indomitable Lions perhaps deserved to have won by a larger margin last time out and will now be looking to replicate that performance on Thursday.

Ethiopia were beaten 1-0 by Cape Verde in their first game. Yared Baye, who plies his trade in his home country, was sent off after just 12 minutes for a dangerous foul, thereby leaving his teammates with an insurmountable task.

Ethiopia will now be looking to pick up their first win of the continental tournament on Thursday as they look to make it to the knockout stages for the first time since 1968.

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Cameroon and Ethiopia. The first meeting came in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations back in 1970, which saw the Indomitable Lions win 3-2.

The second and latest meeting between the two sides came back in 2016 and ended goalless.

Cameroon Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Ethiopia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-L-L

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Team News

Cameroon

The host nation have no injury concerns ahead of Thursday's game and could field the same XI that performed very impressively against Burkina Faso.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ethiopia

Yared Baye received a red card against Cape Verde last time out and is now suspended. Mesud Mohammed, who was sacrificed for a substitute centre-back, will be hoping to get more playing time in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yared Baye

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Predicted XI

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jerome Onguene, Michael Ngadeu, Nouhou Tolo; Samuel Oum Gouet; Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu, Pierre Kunde, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Vincent Aboubakar

Ethiopia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Teklemariam Shanko; Suleiman Hamid, Aschalew Tamene, Mignot Debebe, Ramadan Yesuf; Mesoud Mohammed, Amanuel Yohannes, Surafel Dagnachew; Abubeker Nasser, Getaneh Kebede, Amanuel Gebremichael

Cameroon vs Ethiopia Prediction

The Indomitable Lions began their campaign very strongly and could have scored more goals. They can confirm a spot in the knockout rounds with a win on Thursday and will be looking to do so.

Ethiopia had hardly come out of the blocks before their plans were derailed by a red card last time out. They will be hoping for better luck this time around as they look to show their real quality. They may, however, see defeat against a solid Cameroon side on Thursday.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-1 Ethiopia

Edited by Peter P