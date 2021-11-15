Cameroon vs Ivory Coast prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Cameroon host Ivory Coast at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in a 2022 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, with the winner of the game progressing to the next qualification stage.

Cameroon are currently one point behind Ivory Coast at the top of Group D. Antonio Conceicao's side have been in good form of late, having won four of their last five games. They will know that they have to win their game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday if they want to progress.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, are in the driver's seat and should be confident going into the game. Patrice Beaumelle's side are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and will be heading into the fixture off the back of a 3-0 win against Mozambique last time out.

🍿 The Elephants lead Cameroon by one point at the top of Group D and travel to Yaounde in 3 days in a can't-miss match 👀 💪 A well-earned victory sees Côte d'Ivoire move one step closer to the final #WCQ round in Africa 🌍🍿 The Elephants lead Cameroon by one point at the top of Group D and travel to Yaounde in 3 days in a can't-miss match 👀 💪 A well-earned victory sees Côte d'Ivoire move one step closer to the final #WCQ round in Africa 🌍🍿 The Elephants lead Cameroon by one point at the top of Group D and travel to Yaounde in 3 days in a can't-miss match 👀 https://t.co/6TSR7rOG6A

With qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the line, Tuesday's fixture is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Cameroon vs Ivory Coast Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Cameroon only winning one.

Ivory Coast came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in September. A brace from Sebastian Haller was enough to secure the three points on the night, while Nicolas Ngamaleu scored a second-half penalty for Cameroon.

Cameroon Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Ivory Coast Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Cameroon vs Ivory Coast Team News

Choupo-Moting will be a huge miss for Cameroon

Cameroon

Star forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed out on the international break after coming into contact with a Bayern Munich teammate who tested positive for COVID-19. Elsewhere, Harold Moukoudi and Yvan Neyou are both out injured.

Injured: Harold Moukoudi, Yvan Neyou

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Erix Maxim Choupo-Moting

Ivory Coast

Eric Bailly will make his return to the team following his suspension. Patrice Beaumelle will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the game on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cameroon vs Ivory Coast Predicted XI

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also has to quarantine due to close contact with Niklas Süle. The striker will therefore miss Cameroon's games during this international break [fcb] Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also has to quarantine due to close contact with Niklas Süle. The striker will therefore miss Cameroon's games during this international break [fcb]

Cameroon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Onana; Jean-Claude Billong, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo; Olivier Mbaizo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Martin Hongla, Nicolas Ngamaleu; Samuel Gouet, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vincent Aboubakar

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sylvain Gbohouo; Willy Boly, Odilon Kosounnou, Eric Bailly; Hassane Kamara, Franck Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Serge Aurier; Maxwell Cornet, Nicolas Pepe; Sebastian Haller

Cameroon vs Ivory Coast Prediction

Despite both teams being in great form, Ivory Coast should have enough firepower to come away with the win.

We predict an exciting clash, with Ivory Coast coming out on top.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-2 Ivory Coast

