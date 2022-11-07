Cameroon vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Cameroon continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly match against Jamaica at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Wednesday.

The Indomitable Lions will play in the competition for the first time since the 2014 edition in Brazil after seeing off Algeria in the qualifying playoffs.

Rigobert Song's side lost the first leg 1-0 at home but pulled off an amazing 2-1 stoppage-time victory in Algiers in the second leg, courtesy of Karl Toko Ekambi's 124th-minute winner.

In three games since then, Cameroon have won once and lost twice, both in friendlies to Uzbekistan and South Korea in September.

It might not be the most ideal preparation for the Qatar showpiece, but the Central African country have two more games to play before opening their campaign against Switzerland on November 24.

Brazil and Serbia are in their group too, making it a tough draw for the five-time AFCON winners.

Jamaica, meanwhile, saw their wait for a second World Cup appearance continue after a lowly sixth-place finish in the third round of the CONCACAF qualifiers out of eight teams.

The Reggae Boyz won only twice in 14 matches, the least number of wins in the round after only Honduras (0), while collecting just 11 points - a good 14 behind the playoffs spot.

Cameroon vs Jamaica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cameroon and Jamaica meet for the first time in their history.

Cameroon have lost their last two games - not since February/March 2021 have they lost three matches in a row.

Cameroon have failed to score in their last two games.

Jamaica have won only two of their 14 clashes in the 2022 calendar year, and none in their last four.

Jamaica failed to score in their last game, a 3-0 loss to Argentina, and could go back-to-back clashes without netting a goal for the first time since October 2021.

Cameroon vs Jamaica Prediction

Neither of the two sides are on a good run of form right now but with a World Cup campaign coming up soon for Cameroon, they will approach the game with more seriousness.

However, with most of their key players unavailable due to club commitments, the Indomitable Lions have called up a much-weakened squad, which could save Jamaica from another loss.

Prediction: Cameroon 0-0 Jamaica

Cameroon vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

