Cameroon vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Cameroon will welcome Mauritius to the Japoma Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Senegal in a friendly last month. Sadio Mane's 35th-minute penalty helped the African champions claim the victory.

Mauritius, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat to Mozambique in the COSAFA Cup in July. Ali Abudo Zacarias scored the match-winner in the 38th minute.

Les Dodos will turn their focus to the World Cup qualifiers. They have been grouped with Libya, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Angola and Eswatini in Group D.

Cameroon vs Mauritius Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Cameroon were victorious in all four previous games.

This will be their first clash since September 2011 when Cameroon claimed a 5-0 home win in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Each of the four head-to-head games produced over 2.5 goals.

Cameroon have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Eight of Mauritius' last nine games, including each of the last four, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cameroon are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the ninth time in their history, while Mauritius have never qualified for the World Cup.

Cameroon dropped two places to 43rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Mauritius climbed one place to 177th.

Cameroon vs Mauritius Prediction

Cameroon successfully secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. However, Rigobert Song's side failed to perform up to expectations during the qualifiers. Their attention will turn to trying to qualify for the ninth time in their history and they have been drawn in a relatively easy group that they are expected to top.

Mauritius are one of the minnows on the continent and have lost each of their previous four games against Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions will be looking to win a fifth game to kickstart their World Cup qualification campaign on a positive note.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-0 Mauritius

Cameroon vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cameroon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Cameroon to score over 1.5 goals