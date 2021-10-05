Cameroon vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Cameroon will battle with Mozambique for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways in the group following their 2-1 away defeat to Ivory Coast last month. Sebastian Haller scored a first-half brace to inspire the Elephants to all three points.

Mozambique also fell to defeat in a 1-0 away loss against Malawi. Richard Mbulu scored the winning goal in the 10th minute.

The defeats left Cameroon and Mozambique in second and fourth spots respectively in Group A. The Indomitable Lions have three points from two matches while the Mambas are stuck on one point.

They will both be looking to get positive results from this double-header to boost their chances of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Cameroon vs Mozambique Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides and Cameroon have a better record with five wins to their name. Mozambique were victorious once, while both teams are yet to play out a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when Vincent Aboubakar and Serge Tebekou scored in either half to give Cameroon a 2-0 away win.

Cameroon form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Mozambique form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Cameroon vs Mozambique Team News

Cameroon

Coach Antonio Conceicao Oliveira named a 28-man squad for the double-header against Mozambique.

Arnaud Djoum and Joskyn Dawa were among those dropped from his last squad, while regulars like Napoli's Franck Zambo Anguissa and Lyon's Karl Toko-Ekambi were called up.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mozambique

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cameroon vs Mozambique Predicted XI

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Omossola (GK); Charles Castelleto, Duplexe Tchamba, Collins Fai, Nouhou Tolo; Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ngoumo Ngameleu, Yvan Neyou; Aboubakar Vincent, Eric Choupo-Moting, Karl-Toko Ekanbi

Mozambique Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ernan Siluane (GK); Martinho Thauzene, Junior Zainadine, Norberto Norberto; Reinildo Mandava, Shaquille Nangy, Feliciano Jone, Luis Miquissone; Bruno Langa, Ocazias Nhaca, Estevao Novela

Cameroon vs Mozambique Prediction

Cameroon are favorites and the central Africans also have home advantage in their favor. However, the five-time African champions have shown a tendency to underperform when the odds are in their favor and Mozambique can take advantage of this.

Neither side are famed for their attacking prowess but we are backing the Indomitable Lions to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-0 Mozambique

