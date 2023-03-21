Cameroon vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Cameroon host Namibia at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Friday (March 24) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Indomitable Lions are looking to continue their winning start in the campaign, having beaten Burundi 1-0 in their first game, thanks to Karl Toko Ekambi's winner.

This is Cameroon's first game since their historic 1-0 defeat of Brazil in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they bowed out on a high. Having collected just one point from their two games, Rigobert Song's side were already eliminated, but that didn't stop them from beating the Seleccao in stoppage time. That made them the first African side to beat the five-time world champions at the World Cup.

Cameroon have called up a 24-man squad for this month's qualifying fixtures, which includes Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting, Besiktas forward Vincent Aboubakar and Napoli's midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa.

Namibia, meanwhile, are third in the group with just one point, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Burundi. Peter Shahlulile gave them an early lead in the tenth minute, but Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana spoiled their party with an 88th-minute equaliser.

The Brave Warriors are looking to make a return to the AFCON finals after missing out last year's showpiece.

Cameroon vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cameroon have won both their previous clashes with Namibia (4-0 at home and 1-0 away in the 1997 AFCON qualifiers).

The hosts have won just one of their last seven games, a historic 1-0 defeat of Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That's also the only game in this period where they have kept a clean sheet.

Namibia have won just two of their last five games, keeping a clean sheet in both (2-0 vs Madagascar and 1-0 vs Mozambique),

Namibia have made only three appearances in the AFCON, the last of which came in 2019. On all three occasions, the Brave Warriors went out in the group stage.

Cameroon vs Namibia Prediction

Cameroon, ranked 80 places above Namibia, have an envious attacking arsenal led by Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi. Namibia don't seem to have much to stop so much firepower, so expect a comfortable win for the hosts.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-0 Namibia

Cameroon vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cameroon

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

