Cameroon vs Serbia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 29 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Cameroon and Serbia are set to square off at the Al Janoub Stadium in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture on Monday.

Cameroon played a close game against Switzerland and conceded a goal just minutes into the second half as Breel Embolo scored from Xherdan Shaqiri's cross in the 48th minute.

They will need to secure a win from the game as they take on Brazil in their final group-stage game on Friday and the chances of them picking up a win from the game look slim.

Serbia met Brazil in their campaign opener, and they were also their last opponents in the 2018 World Cup. They were able to keep their clean sheet intact in the first half but Richarlison's quick-fire brace helped Brazil to a 2-0 win.

This is a must-win for Serbia as well. They face Switzerland in their final game of the group stage but will be looking to record a win before heading on to the game against the Red Crosses.

Serbian Football @SerbianFooty Gigi Buffon if he had no hair & a neck tattoo. Gigi Buffon if he had no hair & a neck tattoo. https://t.co/9DUthAzdos

Cameroon vs Serbia Head-to-Head stats

The two teams will be meeting for just the second time, with their only meeting being a friendly game in 2010. Serbia recorded a 4-3 win in that game.

Cameroon have just one win against European opponents in the competition while Serbia have lost their two games against African teams in the FIFA World Cup.

Cameroon form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Serbia form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Cameroon vs Serbia: Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

The Indomitable Lions have lost their last eight games in the World Cup. They have failed to score in five of these games while scoring just one goal apiece in the remaining three games.

They have a strong attacking lineup, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi headlining the squad. They had five shots on target against Switzerland and might be able to score against Serbia.

Les Lions Indomptables Officiel @LIndomptables



Les Lions Indomptables étaient de retour ce vendredi matin à Al Sailiya pour le début de la préparation de la rencontre contre la Serbie le 28 novembre prochain.



fecafoot-officiel.com/2022/11/cap-su…



#FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ECRIVONSLHISTOIRE | #ALLEZLESLIONS | Echos de la tanière 🦁Les Lions Indomptables étaient de retour ce vendredi matin à Al Sailiya pour le début de la préparation de la rencontre contre la Serbie le 28 novembre prochain. Echos de la tanière 🦁🇨🇲Les Lions Indomptables étaient de retour ce vendredi matin à Al Sailiya pour le début de la préparation de la rencontre contre la Serbie le 28 novembre prochain.fecafoot-officiel.com/2022/11/cap-su…#FIFAWC2022 | #QATAR2022 | #ECRIVONSLHISTOIRE | #ALLEZLESLIONS |

Serbia have lost eight of their 10 matches in the World Cup. They recorded no shots on target against Brazil and will need Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Tadić, and Sergej Milinković-Savić to step up here.

Brazil recorded nine shots on target against them and it was only because of a solid performance between the sticks from Vanja Milinković-Savić that they did not lose by a huge margin.

With both teams looking to bounce back from narrow defeats, we expect a slightly better performance from them compared to their campaign openers. Nonetheless, the game will be a closely contested affair and a draw might ensue.

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 342 votes