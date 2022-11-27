Cameroon vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2022

Cameroon and Serbia go head-to-head at the Al Janoub Stadium in the second round of Group G fixtures on Monday.

Both sides will be looking to get their FIFA World Cup campaigns up and running after losing their respective group openers.

Cameroon were denied a dream start to their World Cup campaign as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Switzerland last Thursday.

They have failed to taste victory in five consecutive matches, losing three and claiming two draws in that time.

Cameroon’s recent struggles have been down to their lack of sting in attack, where they have scored just twice in their last five outings.

Like the Central Africans, Serbia were given a baptism of fire in their World Cup opener as they were beaten 2-0 by a star-studded Brazil side on Thursday.

Prior to that, they were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw.

With their World Cup hopes already on the line, Cameroon and Serbia must avoid defeat on Monday as they sit in the bottom half of the group table.

Cameroon vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Serbia claiming a 4-3 friendly victory when the sides squared off in June 2010.

Since then, Serbia have faced an African side on just one occasion, which came in March 2018, when they claimed a 2-0 friendly win over Nigeria.

Cameroon are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Burundi in the AFCON qualifiers.

Serbia are on a run of five wins and one draw in their last seven matches, with their only defeat in that time coming against Brazil last Thursday.

Cameroon vs Serbia Prediction

Cameroon are in for a tough 90 minutes against a superior Serbia side who are currently 22 places above them in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Serbia to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-2 Serbia

Cameroon vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia

Tip 2: First to score - Serbia (Serbia have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Cameroon’s last five outings)

