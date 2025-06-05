Cameroon vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Cameroon will square off against Uganda at the Stade de Marrakech in an international friendly on Friday. This will be the first of the two friendly games of the ongoing international break for both teams.

The Indomitable Lions were last in action in March in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. After a goalless away draw against Eswatini, they bounced back with a 3-1 home win over Libya. Vincent Aboubakar bagged a brace while Bryan Mbeumo scored and picked up an assist in the second half.

The Cranes were also involved in the World Cup qualifiers in March. They lost 3-1 away to Mozambique but bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Guinea a week later.

Cameroon vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times thus far, with only one meeting being a friendly game. The Indomitable Lions have been the better side in these meetings, recording two wins. The Cranes have one win and two games have ended in draws.

Three of the five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They have met just once in the 21st century, with that meeting being a friendly game in 2016. That match ended in a goalless draw.

The Cranes have seen conclusive results in their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins.

Cameroon head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions while recording six wins.

Uganda have won just one of their last 12 friendlies, with that triumph registered against Kuwait in Cairo in 2024.

Les Lions Indomptables have kept five clean sheets in their last eight games across all competitions.

Cameroon vs Uganda Prediction

The Indomitable Lions are on a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and will look to build on that form here. Notably, after going unbeaten in their first three games in this fixture, they are winless in the last two meetings, suffering one loss.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Fabrice Ondoa have been left out of the squad for the two friendlies this month, and are key absentees here.

The Cranes have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions. Nonetheless, they have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four friendlies.

Considering the recent form of the two teams in international friendlies, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Cameroon 1-1 Uganda

Cameroon vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

