Cameroon vs Uzbekistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Cameroon and Uzbekistan will lock horns at the Goyang Stadium in neutral South Korea on Friday (September 23) in a friendly.

The Indomitable Lions begin their preparations for the FIFA World Cup later this year, where they find themselves in a tough group alongside Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. It will be their first participation in the competition since the 2014 edition.

Rigobert Song's team overcame mighty Algeria in the qualification playoffs on away goals to seal their place in the finals.

Liste des 26 joueurs retenus pour les matchs amicaux de septembre 2022 contre l'Ouzbékistan et la Corée du Sud comptant pour la préparation de la Coupe du Monde FIFA Qatar 2022.

Ranked 38th in the world, Cameroon began their 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on a winning note, seeing off Burundi 1-0 in June.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, came up short in their World Cup ambitions once again after finishing third in Group D in the second round. However, they made up for that by securing a place in next year's Asia Cup.

Uzbekistan romped through their group in the third qualifying round - winning all three games - scoring nine times and conceding none.

Cameroon vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Cameroon and Uzbekistan.

Cameroon Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Uzbekistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Cameroon vs Uzbekistan Team News

Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions have called up 26 players for their friendlies against Uzbekistan and South Korea this month.

Key players, such as Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, prolific striker Vincent Aboubakar and Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi have been included. Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has also received a call-up and is in line to make his international debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Uzbekistan

The White Wolves have named a 23-man squad for this month's friendlies, with AS Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov being the headline inclusion.

He's only three goals behind all-time top-scorer Maxim Shatskikh, who struck 34 times for the country. Shodurodov will look to surpass Shatskikh's record this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cameroon vs Uzbekistan Predicted XIs

Cameroon (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo, Nicolas Nkoulou; Pierre Kunde, Samuel Gouet, Georges Mandjeck; Karl-Toko Ekambi, Bryan Mbeumo, Vincent Aboubakar

Uzbekistan (4-2-3-1): Utkir Yusupov; Husniddin Aliqulov, Rustom Ashurmatov, Umar Eshmurodov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Otabek Shukurov, Akmal Mozgovoy; Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Turgunboev, Oybek Bozorov; Eldor Shomurodov

Cameroon vs Uzbekistan Prediction

It's a clash between two teams with good attacks, so there could be plenty of goalmouth action. Cameroon might be the favourites, but Uzbekistan have the quality to hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Cameroon 2-2 Uzbekistan

