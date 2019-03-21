×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Can Philippe Coutinho rediscover his form while on international duty?

Louis Smith
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
87   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:38 IST

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho had a chance to try and be a Liverpool legend or be just another player at Barcelona. Unfortunately for him, he chose to go on a dream move to the Spanish club, but that dream has turned out to be a nightmare for the Brazilian.

Not long ago Coutinho was a key player in the Liverpool squad, lining up perfectly with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. But then came the winter of 2018 when he opted for a big money move to the Catalan club, succumbing to the saying "the grass is always greener on the other side".

The first six months for Coutinho were not that bad; he scored 8 goals in 18 games which is decent, to say the least. He then had more of an impact than Neymar during the World Cup, providing 2 goals and 2 assists. But since then, it has all been downhill.

In recent weeks Coutinho was booed by Barcelona fans in their 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano after a disappointing performance. He has found himself on the bench as the manager prefers winger Ousmane Dembélé instead.

Coutinho hasn't really settled into life at Barcelona so far. This season he has played 26 times while scoring only four goals and providing a mere two assists, which is just a shadow of what he was at Liverpool.

The problem for Coutinho is that he hasn't really found a position at Barcelona. The manager has trialed him on the right wing, in central midfield and on the left wing, and he hasn't really performed on the right wing or as a central midfielder. He is more suited to playing on the left, but Dembele has settled into life much better than Coutinho, leaving the latter empty-handed.

In recent weeks Coutinho has been left on the Barcelona bench more often than not, which has led to rumours being thrown around that he could possibly depart in the summer.

With International fixtures coming up for Brazil, Coutinho could look to get some of the pressure off his back. He can stick to doing what he does best on the football pitch - scoring goals and creating chances.

If he can perform well for Brazil, maybe grabbing a couple of goals and assists, he can take some confidence into the upcoming Barcelona games. There are several important fixtures coming up, including the Champions League tie against Liverpool's arch-nemesis Manchester United, and Coutinho would want to make a mark in those games.

Coutinho and Brazil will take on Panama in Porto on Saturday 23rd March and then the Czech Republic three days later in Prague. The fans would be keenly watching Coutinho to see if he can gain some redemption while on national duty.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2019 Barcelona Brazil Football Philippe Coutinho
Louis Smith
CONTRIBUTOR
Hello, Welcome to my blog. Here I will write about the South American football competitions, including the Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and the Campeonato Brasileiro A as well as cover South American international fixtures.
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019 preparations - Where will the South American National Teams head this week? 
RELATED STORY
Brazil Starting Lineup for Upcoming International Break
RELATED STORY
5 factors that could help Philippe Coutinho rediscover his best form
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Luis Suarez reveals why Philippe Coutinho found life difficult at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 upcoming World-class footballers from the current Brazil squad
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can replace Philippe Coutinho  at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: How Ronaldinho Changed FC Barcelona Forever 
RELATED STORY
Pele says Messi has only one skill; names 3 players better than the Argentine
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
March - Week 4
FT SOL VAN
3 - 1
 Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
FT FIJ NEW
3 - 0
 Fiji vs New Caledonia
19 Mar MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
20 Mar IRA SYR 08:30 PM Iraq vs Syria
36' GER SER
0 - 1
 Germany vs Serbia
35' WAL TRI
0 - 0
 Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Today UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Today KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
Tomorrow UNI ECU 05:30 AM United States vs Ecuador
Tomorrow JAP COL 03:50 PM Japan vs Colombia
Tomorrow KOR BOL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Bolivia
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
24 Mar FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
24 Mar CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us