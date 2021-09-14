Can Cristiano Ronaldo guide Manchester United back to Champions League glory?

Manchester United’s decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford may have been an afterthought, but the transfer makes complete sense.

Both commercially and football-wise, this is a move that is a win-win. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already started proving his mettle on his second debut.

But everyone already knew that Ronaldo guaranteed goals. The lingering question, though, is whether the Portuguese will be able to lead the Red Devils to trophies.

For a player who has won major silverware everywhere he’s gone, the answer should ordinarily be a resounding ‘yes’. However, Manchester United have not won a trophy in four years, which makes Cristiano Ronaldo’s job all the more difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo: A man for the big occasion

If there’s one man, though, who relishes taking up a challenge, it’s definitely Cristiano Ronaldo. He may have failed to help Juventus win the elusive Champions League title, but his desire hasn’t diminished.

At 36, Ronaldo would’ve been justified to join the leagues in Asia or even the MLS, but he’s still challenging himself in arguably Europe’s toughest league.

The former Real Madrid star has proven to be the man for the big occasion and that could be exactly what Manchester United need to conquer Europe once again.

If the Red Devils had Ronaldo, they probably wouldn’t have lost in the Europa League final to Villarreal last season. Now, though, they have a proven winner — a player who can influence games on his own when the going gets tough. That could come in handy in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo elevates Red Devils to contenders

Concerns that Manchester United are still a few additions away from becoming world-beaters are justified. But it is also true that very few teams in Europe have the kind of talented squad that the Red Devils boast.

Ronaldo's signing has now elevated the English giants to Premier League and Champions League contenders.

“We have a fantastic team, a young team with a fantastic coach,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Metro following his second debut for Manchester United.

“But as I have said before, we have to build up our confidence. The team needs to be mature if we want to win the league and if we want to win the Champions League, and I think we are in a good way.

“We have to win games, build up the confidence, build up the team and I am here to help the team.”

Indeed, this Manchester United team needs to mature quickly to stand out in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo could just be the man to provide the spark they need to win the Champions League again.

