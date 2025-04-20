“Can it be denied anymore?” – When WWE superstar named Lionel Messi as his GOAT

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre once named Lionel Messi as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The Scottish professional wrestler described the Argentine superstar as the ‘greatest to ever play the game’ following Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 2022, Messi led La Abiceleste to glory in Qatar as they defeated France 4-2 on penalties (after a 3-3 scoreline in extra time). La Pulga was instrumental to Argentina’s success as he scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games at the tournament. He also received the Golden Ball for the best player at the Mundial.

Following Argentina’s victory over France in 2022, WWE superstar, McIntyre wrote on social media (as quoted by ITR Wrestling):

”Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina.”

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and rival Cristiano Ronaldo has spanned over the past two decades and continues to split fans and pundits alike. However, the Inter Miami star took a major claim in the debate after guiding his country to football’s most coveted trophy in 2022.

Messi has also won more Ballon d’Ors than Ronaldo which gives him an extra edge in the GOAT debate. The 37-year-old has won the Golden Ball eight times, while his rival has won the accolade five times. He is also the most decorated player in men’s football with 46 trophies for club and country.

“If I had to name the best player” – When WWE star John Cena weighed in on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry has continued to cause factions among football fans and even followers from other sports. During an interview in 2023, WWE superstar John Cena was asked to weigh in on the GOAT debate between the two football stars.

The 16-time WWE champions chose Ronaldo over Messi as the best player of all time, saying (via Republic World):

“If I had to name the best player, I would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many as football's best forward and player of all time. The Portuguese icon is the leading goalscorer in men's football with 933 goals and 257 assists in 1274 matches for club and country.

