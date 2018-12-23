×
Can FC Barcelona finally win the treble after 4 years?

Faiz Ikram
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
375   //    23 Dec 2018, 21:59 IST

FC Barcelona have got an amazing start to the 2018/19 campaign, they are sitting on top of the LaLiga table with 3 points ahead of Atletico Madrid and 6 points ahead of Sevilla. Barca started the season with a win against Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona also had some rough results in the league with defeats coming against CD Leganes and Real Betis, but they managed to stay at the top.

Barcelona won the treble in the 2008/09 and 2014/15 season
Barcelona won the treble in the 2008/09 and 2014/15 season

Things looked really bad for them when Lionel Messi got injured in a league match against Sevilla in October, while big games against Inter Milan and Real Madrid were right around the corner. However, Barcelona did really well in those games even without Messi, they won 2-0 against Inter and demolished Real Madrid 5-1 in El Clasico.

Barca's UEFA Champions League campaign also got a flying start as they remained unbeaten in the group stage for the second season in a row. They started their Champions League campaign by beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0 at home with Messi scoring an amazing hat-trick, then they defeated Tottenham at Wembley 4-2 and Inter 2-0 at Camp Nou.

In the second round of the group stage, they drew with Inter at San Siro (1-1), they defeated PSV away (2-1) and drew with Spurs at home (1-1), because of these results they topped the group with Spurs finishing second and Inter going to the Europa League. They will now face Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 16 of the UCL, which looks like a comfortable pairing but might be a tricky draw for them, considering the form Lyon are in.

Samuel Umtiti might miss the remaining season due to an injury
Samuel Umtiti might miss the remaining season due to an injury

Barcelona is facing a lot of problems in defence, as Samuel Umtiti could miss the remaining half of the season due to a knee injury and Thomas Vermaelen would be out for almost a month.

Barcelona recently signed Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia for a six-month deal. Barcelona are eager to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax in the January transfer window. They also have good players from La Masia, like- Chumi and Juan Miranda who could make an impact.

Barcelona won their first treble in the 2008/09 season under Pep Guardiola by beating Manchester United in the UCL final and they won it again in the 2014/15 season under Luis Enrique by beating Juventus in the final, led by the famous "MSN", constructed by Messi, Suarez, and Neymar.

Barcelona had an amazing 2017/18 season under Ernesto Valverde, losing only one game in the league against Levante and just one in the Copa del Rey against Espanyol. However, their shocking defeat against AS Roma in the Champions League quarterfinals knocked them out of the competition.

Barcelona had a shocking exit of last year's UCL
Barcelona had a shocking exit of last year's UCL

Since 2015, Barca have never progressed to the semi-finals of the biggest European stage . They lost to Atletico Madrid in 2016, Juventus in 2017, and AS Roma in 2018. Barcelona's captain, Messi stated that European Glory is their main priority this season.

Messi is in amazing form right now with 21 goals and 12 assists already this season, Luis Suarez is also in a great form with 11 goals and 6 assists and Ousmane Dembele is improving really well with 10 goals and 5 assists this season and new players like- Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal and Clement Lenglet also making an impact.

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Barcelona's current squad is probably one of the best in Europe and they do have the potential to win the UCL and possibly the treble this season with the form they are currently in.

