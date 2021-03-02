Can a resurgent Gareth Bale be the X-factor in Tottenham's search for a trophy this season?

With 7 goal involvements in his last 4 games for Tottenham, Gareth Bale has finally announced his return to the Premier League. At least that is what supporters of the North London club will be hoping for.

The 31-year old was the Man of the Match against Burnley after he scored two goals and assisted another for Harry Kane as The Lilywhites won 4-0 at home.

The Welshman opened the scoring for Spurs after just 67 seconds, beating Nick Pope with a right-footed tap-in after Son Heung-min delivered a delightful ball to his feet. Bale then set up a brilliant long ball for Harry Kane to finish.

Lucas Moura added another and Spurs finished the first half at 3-0. Gareth Bale scored his second goal after the break, finding the back of the net after slotting home an inch-perfect ball from Son.

From a Spurs fan's perspective, Gareth Bale might just have found his form at the perfect time. Spurs are currently 8th in the Premier League table, just 6 points behind 4th-placed West Ham with a game in hand. After making a promising start to the season, Spurs had a huge dip in form towards the end of last year.

However, with games against a struggling Fulham side and Crystal Palace in the next seven days, Tottenham know that two wins will propel them straight back into contention for a top-four finish. A cluster of fixtures between the teams above them means that some teams are likely to drop points.

Jose Mourinho knows Gareth Bale will be an important player for his team.

Achieving a top-four finish in the league is always good for a club of Spurs' stature, however, Jose Mourinho will know that what the club and its supporters need the most is a trophy. That is why the former Manchester United manager was brought to the club.

How the Portuguese uses Gareth Bale might decide whether Spurs win silverware this season or not. Mourinho does have great players in Kane and Son, but Bale is a 4-time Champions League winner and is known for delivering match-winning performances in crucial fixtures.

Friday Bonus:



Days since a trophy - 4⃣7⃣5⃣1⃣



Days since an FA Cup - 1⃣0⃣,8⃣7⃣6⃣



Days since a League Title - 2⃣1⃣,8⃣6⃣4⃣#Spursy — Days Since A Trophy (@_SpursTrophies) February 26, 2021

If Tottenham manage to win their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and end their season by lifting the Europa League, it will have been a dream season for them.

To achieve that, though, they will need all their players to perform. An in-form Gareth Bale playing in a front three along with Kane and Son might be how Tottenham end their trophy drought.