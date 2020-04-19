Can Jadon Sancho break the 'curse' of Borussia Dortmund players failing at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho has all the attributes to be a huge success at Old Trafford

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know it. From the way we meet to the way we greet each other, nothing is going to be the same once this turbulent phase comes to an end.

But perhaps the most significant change that has occurred during these times is that medical professionals and researchers are finally getting their due. Also, humanity has begun appreciating science more than ever.

And science is essentially all about noticing patterns, causes and effects. But so is life and football.

As far as patterns in football are concerned, let’s not forget that the last two players who Manchester United have bought from Borussia Dortmund, Shinji Kagawa and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Both arrived at Old Trafford with a huge reputation but failed to make a substantial impact at the club.

And as luck would have it, United have made another Dortmund player, Jadon Sancho, their top target when the next transfer window opens. Given this scenario, the question that needs to be asked is if the young Englishman is worth the risk for United.

This is further exacerbated by the fact that Dortmund will certainly not let their man leave for cheap, if at all.

A classic case of deja vu

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Shinji Kagawa both failed to succeed at Manchester United.

The best way to answer this question would be to asses the cause behind Kagawa and Mkhitaryan’s failure at United. While Kagawa joined United for Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge and managed to win the Premier League title. However, he failed to cement a place for himself during the rest of his spell at the club.

Truth be told, the Japanese international should not entirely be blamed for his failure at United. In the aftermath of Ferguson’s departure, the Red Devils have endured turbulent times and Kagawa was one of the first ones to suffer the consequences of it.

In the following seasons, David Moyes and Louis van Gaal played Kagawa in a variety of positions but were not able to get the best out of him with their respective tactics. And eventually, the now 31-year-old was sold back to Dortmund three years after his arrival at United.

Following his departure, Jose Mourinho signed Mkhitaryan for United from Dortmund in the hope that he would be able to do what his former teammate could not. But in a classic case of deja vu, the Armenian faced problems that bore uncanny similarities to the ones that Kagawa had at United.

Eventually, after making just 63 appearances for the club across different positions on the pitch, Mkhitaryan was sold to Arsenal. He was involved in a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez make his way to Old Trafford.

On the basis of Kagawa and Mkhitaryan’s respective spells at United, it would be easy to conclude that United signing players from Dortmund are ‘cursed’.

And as things stand, the onus of breaking that 'curse' would now lie on Sancho.

How Sancho to Manchester United could be different

Jadon Sancho has everything it takes to succeed at Manchester United.

After numerous false dawns since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, United finally seemed to be in the middle of a renaissance before the 2019-20 season was brought to a halt by the pandemic. The signing of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window made a tangible difference to United’s performances on the pitch.

Additionally, his signature was also a sign that they can still attract some of the biggest names in world football despite their absence from the UEFA Champions League. And if some reports are to believed, it is only a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Sancho joins United.

As far as matters on the pitch are concerned, Ole Gunnar Solskjær finally seems to have figured out his best playing 11. And, the arrival of Sancho could only enhance his options further.

From a tactical point of few, Sancho would replace Daniel James on the right side of United’s midfield and potentially make the right-wing his own. The England international’s raw pace will certainly suit United’s counter-attacking style of play. This could also see them field a potential front four of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Sancho next season.

This is a prospect that would certainly excite the fans to no end. In addition to this, the fact that Sancho is still only 20 years old means that he definitely has the necessary fitness to track back and help the team out defensively as well. This can help in bringing some balance to the side.

From an offensive point of view, Sancho has the ability to score goals as well as turn provider for his teammates. This is an attribute that would help ease the creative burden that currently lies on someone like Fernandes. The young Englishman could also soften the blow of Pogba's potential exit by chipping in with his creativity and goal-scoring ability.

United have had some great right-wingers over the years and Sancho will certainly be on that list if he decides to move to the Old Trafford. On paper, Sancho has all the necessary skills not only to fit into Solskjær’s side but also to establish himself as one of United’s key players for years to come.

But then again, football is not played on paper and only time will tell if Sancho joins United. It remains to be seen whether he would be able to break the ‘curse’ of Borussia Dortmund failing at Manchester United. However, he certainly has a system and a manager that can help his flourish at the Theatre Of Dreams.