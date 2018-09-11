Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Can Jurgen Klopp succeed where others have failed?

Christopher Foreman
Feature
981   //    11 Sep 2018, 02:04 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Since the introduction of the Premier League in May 1992, Liverpool has yet to lift this illustrious trophy but thanks to a busy summer in which they brought in Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri, and Alisson, there's an optimism around Anfield that Klopp can finally deliver the holy grail.

Four wins from the opening four games have laid down a marker and shown the rest of the league Liverpool mean business, but haven't we been here before? Back in the 2008-2009 season Rafa Benitez almost masterminded title glory but instead will be remembered for his infamous facts rant against Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who would go on to lift the title despite his team being second for the majority of the campaign.

Manchester United v Liverpool
Manchester United v Liverpool

Fast forward to the 2013-2014 season where Brendan Rodgers' thrilling front line of Suarez, Sturridge, and Sterling destroyed defenses all over the country. Liverpool finally looked set to get their hands on the trophy until they dropped points against Crystal Palace in a game they were leading 3-1 and drew 3-3 before Gerrard's heartbreaking slip against Chelsea which effectively ended their title challenge.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

So what's different this time? Why will this manager and team succeed where the others failed? It's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but there's no escaping the fact that this Liverpool side is a side going places. With Arsenal and Chelsea in transition, Tottenham moving to a new stadium, Man Utd in turmoil and Man City failing to reach the heights of last season everything seems perfectly placed for the red side of Merseyside to be celebrating come May.

Whoever ends Liverpool's Premier League hoodoo will be immortalized and placed in Anfield folklore alongside legends such as Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish. During the Premier League era Gerrard Houllier, Rafa Benitez, and Brendan Rodgers have all come agonizingly close but have all fallen short at the final hurdle. Can Klopp change this trend and deliver Liverpool's first title in over 28 years?

What do you guys think? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Luis Suarez Steven Gerrard Brendan Rodgers Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez
