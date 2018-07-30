Can Jurgen Klopp make Liverpool the surprise package this season?

Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Manchester United in the International Champions Cup

Ahead of the new campaign, Liverpool appear to be in great shape. An impressive transfer window packed with encouraging acquisitions, alongside pre-season victories over Manchester rivals United and City, it appears likely that Jurgen Klopp could repeat the magic that he sprung with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund again.

Four new first-team additions are currently integrating into the fold, and their squad looks mightily impressive. The arrival of Alisson, Roma's highly-rated goalkeeper, is sure to reduce some tension off the German. He is already believed to be better than Loris Karius, who has endured a tough few months after a forgettable performance during their 3-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in May.

With that being said, the Reds were prepared to break the transfer record for a goalkeeper by paying £67m for the Brazil international's services, so it will be interesting to see just how quickly he settles to life in England's top-flight - as compatriot Ederson did at Premier League champions City last season.

Klopp's ruthless summer business

Karius himself is unhappy about Alisson's arrival, not least as it may spell the end of his tenure upon Merseyside. But this typifies the ruthless nature of the business - making catastrophic errors in a game of such magnitude is usually unforgiving.

Karius was distraught, having made two individual errors during Liverpool's defeat by Real

Last season, the midfield trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum were important as Klopp took Liverpool to the brink of unimaginable glory. Naby Keita and Fabinho could help take them to the next level.

Keita, signed from RB Leipzig, is a bonafide goalscoring threat and equally a creative player who will support their attacking three in the final third. Fabinho meanwhile, could prove to be the ideal counter-balance - a physical presence who is capable of playing as a genuine holding midfielder.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who will remain in the top-flight after former side Stoke City were relegated last term, expressed his individual brilliance with a memorable pre-season debut against Manchester United recently. His assist and fabulous bicycle kick show he's ready to shine ahead of the new campaign, alongside potent attackers who have developed a devastating understanding in-front of goal.

Shaqiri (far left, no.23) celebrates his strike with teammates against Manchester United

The Reds have shown their capability to beat anyone on their day, but with these latest acquisitions, they importantly have more depth. Time will tell, whether Klopp is able to surprise his critics once again and propel Liverpool to some major silverware this season.