How Liverpool can get their long-awaited revenge against Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid have engaged in some intense tussles over the last few years. The two teams have met in four games in the Champions League knockout stages, with two of them being in the final.

Los Blancos have come out on top on all occasions. Madrid beat Liverpool 3-2 in the 2018 Champions League final. They also beat the Reds in the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool's last defeat against Real Madrid came in the final of the 2021-22 Champions League final, where Los Blancos emerged victorious by a 1-0 scoreline.

Liverpool have failed to avenge their defeats and will be keen again this time around to win the round of 16 tie.

On that note, let's take a look at a few things ahead of the heavyweight showdown.

Liverpool's current run of form

The Reds have been below par this season. It is turning out to be one of the worst seasons under their legendary boss Jurgen Klopp. They have secured only 35 points from 22 league games and are nowhere near the title race. They are in real danger of finishing outside the top four for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Liverpool are currently 8th in the league and it looks rather likely that they will miss out on a top-four spot come the end of the season. They have improved over the last two league games by garnering consecutive wins.

Despite the recent wins, Liverpool still lacks a midfield engine and defensive security. Fans of the club have been yarning for new signings but the club is shelling out money at a rather careful rate. the Reds did recently secure the signature of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer market. However, their midfield woes continue to plague the team.

Gakpo, who was in sensational form up until January, is taking his time to settle in at Anfield. He has scored two goals in five games and is underperforming by his own lofty standards. Fans will be hoping to see him improve soon.

Another player who has underperformed heavily this season is Darwin Nunez, Liverpool's club-record signing from SL Benfica He has found the back of the net only on six occasions in 19 games and has missed chances galore.

Liverpool could have been in worse conditions this season but for their goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has stepped up heavily. His saves have kept the Reds harboring of salvaging whatever little is left of the season.

If the Reds want to get the better of Real Madrid, Alisson will have to play a crucial role yet again.

What Liverpool have to do to beat Real Madrid

Similar to Liverpool, Real Madrid's defence has also been shaky this season. They have done well of late, conceding only one goal in five games but are still far from their best.

Liverpool's big problem remains their habit of conceding the first goal of the match. Of the 15 games where the Reds have conceded the first goal, they have lost eight matches and drawn four, only winning thrice.

Up against Real Madrid, Liverpool will know they have to do better.

Despite Los Blancos' average form, they are the defending champions and are still the favorites to progress by beating the Reds once again in this tie. Real Madrid proved last season that irrespective of their form, their indomitable never-say-die spirit will help them turn around unlikely situations.

The Reds will have to be ruthless with their chances, unlike last season's final, where Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a whopping nine saves to help his team clinch the Champions League trophy.

