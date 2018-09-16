Will Liverpool finally see a change in fortune this season?

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

With a flawless start to the season, Liverpool fans might finally have their dreams realized. Is it finally their year? A question asked for years might finally have a perfect answer. Liverpool have not won a single Premier League title since the start of the Premier League era back in 1992. Even with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez, the fans have seen nothing but a drought of trophies.

Can Klopp overcome the Premier League favourites?

Liverpool seem to be highly motivated this season. The trio of Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have been consistently performing at a high level for Liverpool. Such performances can bring about a change in their fortunes. Liverpool face the likes of Southampton and Chelsea in the upcoming matches.

The Reds might not face a hard time against Southampton but Chelsea can certainly be the hurdle to crush their beloved dreams. Liverpool are second in the table, behind Chelsea only on goal difference. Their match is going to be crucial in predicting their paths this season. The Premier League favourites Manchester City are going to be a major obstacle Liverpool will face later this season. However, they have won 3 out of their last 5 matches against Manchester City in The Premier League and also dominated them in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

An in-form Liverpool can certainly trouble Manchester City with a little bit of luck on their side.

Klopp's defence has been extremely disciplined this season. Liverpool have scored 11 goals while conceding only 2 in their 5 league matches. One of the goals was a terrible mistake by their goalkeeper Alisson Becker. With such a stable defence, it will be hard for any of the Premier League teams to get a goal past them.

The Champions League Group Of Death

UEFA Champions League Final - AC Milan v Liverpool

Liverpool last won the Champions League in 2005. The glorious and historic comeback win against AC Milan in Istanbul is what their fans are craving. They could've done it again last season when they faced Real Madrid, however, that duel is something the fans hardly want to remember, thanks to Loris Karius.

Fans might curse their luck this season as they will face Napoli, PSG and Crvena Zvezda in Group C of the Champions League. They can certainly gain an edge over the other teams if Mané, Salah and Firmino continue to produce deadly performances. Both Firmino and Salah scored 11 goals and Sadio Mané scored 10 goals, leading Liverpool to the finals of the Champions League last season.

Conclusion

It is now or never for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp certainly has the potential to make a mark on Liverpool's history. He might have lost some finals in the last few years but this is the perfect time for Liverpool to find their long lost glory. Fans around the world are counting on them to bring the Premier League title to Anfield.