Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool seem the favorites to win the title after 4 weeks of action

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
414   //    09 Sep 2018, 13:45 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has done a good job so far this season

On top of the table

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table, goal difference keeping them firmly above Chelsea and Watford. All three clubs have won all four games played so far in the season.

In their journey to the top, with only one goal getting past their last line of defence, Liverpool have beaten West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Leicester City.

So far so good

Although he has two assists to his name so far, it should be noteworthy that Mohamed Salah hasn’t exceeded any expectations with two goals across the four matches. Sadio Mane, on the other hand, has put the ball in the back of the net four times in as many games, and currently leads the charts alongside the bullish Aleksander Mitrovic of Fulham.

Concerns with the midfield has been reduced with the signing of Naby Keita, who is playing up to standards. Although the club is yet to face any major games, the fluidity and creativity flowing in the midfield have been filled with all-round quality, and Jurgen Klopp can be sure of the same when they play Tottenham.

Defensively, form has been high. With Alisson Becker signed and the rest of the defence exceeding expectations, they have conceded only one goal in four games. As far as Anfield is concerned, their home record is spotless.

The future

It’s been a perfect four games, which means there are thirty-four games to go. There are injuries on their way, there are Champions League games to play, and then there’s Manchester City who will not be looking to relinquish their hold on the title.

Liverpool may certainly be one of the strong and preferred candidates to lift the Premier League trophy, but that will come with a lot of work.

With great work at the transfer window and a blossoming atmosphere emanating from the dressing room, Liverpool can go far this season.

Maybe they can win this league for the first time in…well, the Premier League era!

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
I enjoy football. I specifically enjoy underdogs beating the obviously better team. I prefer playing football management games to football action, but I'm great at both either way. (Narcissist much!) I also enjoy writing, reading, and casually trolling Manchester United fans on the internet. Nothing personal!
Premier League 2018-19: Why Liverpool are the favorites...
RELATED STORY
3 factors that will determine whether Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool win their first...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Reasons Why Liverpool Are The...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Leicester City vs Liverpool:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Liverpool can win...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Liverpool are serious contenders for the Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 Contenders for the 2018-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Rating the title contenders so...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us