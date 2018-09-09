Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool seem the favorites to win the title after 4 weeks of action

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has done a good job so far this season

On top of the table

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table, goal difference keeping them firmly above Chelsea and Watford. All three clubs have won all four games played so far in the season.

In their journey to the top, with only one goal getting past their last line of defence, Liverpool have beaten West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Leicester City.

So far so good

Although he has two assists to his name so far, it should be noteworthy that Mohamed Salah hasn’t exceeded any expectations with two goals across the four matches. Sadio Mane, on the other hand, has put the ball in the back of the net four times in as many games, and currently leads the charts alongside the bullish Aleksander Mitrovic of Fulham.

Concerns with the midfield has been reduced with the signing of Naby Keita, who is playing up to standards. Although the club is yet to face any major games, the fluidity and creativity flowing in the midfield have been filled with all-round quality, and Jurgen Klopp can be sure of the same when they play Tottenham.

Defensively, form has been high. With Alisson Becker signed and the rest of the defence exceeding expectations, they have conceded only one goal in four games. As far as Anfield is concerned, their home record is spotless.

The future

It’s been a perfect four games, which means there are thirty-four games to go. There are injuries on their way, there are Champions League games to play, and then there’s Manchester City who will not be looking to relinquish their hold on the title.

Liverpool may certainly be one of the strong and preferred candidates to lift the Premier League trophy, but that will come with a lot of work.

With great work at the transfer window and a blossoming atmosphere emanating from the dressing room, Liverpool can go far this season.

Maybe they can win this league for the first time in…well, the Premier League era!