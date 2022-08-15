"Can we be a serious club for once?" "We're down bad!" - Manchester United fans fume as transfer links to Premier League attacker gathers pace

Manchester United fans certainly aren't happy with the club's reported interest in acquiring the services of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy this summer. Many took to Twitter to question the decision and even claimed that United lack seriousness in the transfer market.

With Anthony Martial out with an injury and Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the air, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to sign a reliable striker.

Last week, a potential deal for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic reportedly fell through following backlash from fans.

Vardy, 35, who is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, has been a core member of Leicester City since joining them from Fleetwood in 2012. During the 2021-22 season, the England international registered 17 goals and two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have approached Vardy to discuss a potential summer move. The report also added that the Red Devils are only open to signing the veteran, who won the 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot, on a one-year contract.

Despite his proven experience, Manchester United fans have been aversive to the rumor. Here are a few reactions from fans:

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Obviously the full parallel world banter outcome is #mufc sign Vardy and then parachute Wayne Rooney in to be his manager midway through next season… Obviously the full parallel world banter outcome is #mufc sign Vardy and then parachute Wayne Rooney in to be his manager midway through next season…

Lil'Nap 🇮🇳 @Mamama8313 @UtdDistrict

Not to mention he's probably gonna be offered 1+1 year extension from Leicester @caughtoffside Why would he do that honestly unless it's for big money which still doesn't make sense coz he already owns a club in MLS now.Not to mention he's probably gonna be offered 1+1 year extension from Leicester @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside Why would he do that honestly unless it's for big money which still doesn't make sense coz he already owns a club in MLS now.Not to mention he's probably gonna be offered 1+1 year extension from Leicester

Kara🇬🇷 @karabtww @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside they are planning to make THE MOST toxic dressing room possibele too bad we missed out on richarlsion too @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside they are planning to make THE MOST toxic dressing room possibele too bad we missed out on richarlsion too

midé @midesingsong @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside This is becoming ridiculous. How come #mufc is being linked to every player on the planet?. Is it that journalists can't sell their news without mentioning Man Utd? 🤦🏽‍♂️ @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside This is becoming ridiculous. How come #mufc is being linked to every player on the planet?. Is it that journalists can't sell their news without mentioning Man Utd? 🤦🏽‍♂️

𝒜𝓁𝑒𝓍 @_theprincealex @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside For goodness sake can we be a serious club for once @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside For goodness sake can we be a serious club for once

NIHEL @nihel007 @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside we down bad, is this the supposed rebuild? we down bad, is this the supposed rebuild? @UtdDistrict @caughtoffside 😭😭😭😭we down bad, is this the supposed rebuild?

Overall, Vardy has scored 133 goals and 46 assists in 272 Premier League matches since his debut in the competition in 2015.

The Red Devils lost their Premier League season opener 2-1 to Brighton Hove & Albion at Old Trafford last week. They then fell to a shocking 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13.

The club are currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and are yet to score a goal with the goal against Brighton being an own goal by Alexis Mac Allister.

Manchester United will next lock horns with rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22, hoping to open their account.

Manchester United open to selling James Garner

According to The Athletic, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has decided to sell midfielder James Garner this summer. The report also added that the England U21 international is valued at around £14 million.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Southampton and Leeds United have expressed their interest in the player.

Garner, 21, shot to prominence during his season-long loan spell at Nottingham Forest during the 2021-22 campaign. Registering four goals and eight assists in 44 EFL Championship matches, he helped Steve Cooper's side clinch promotion to the Premier League.

