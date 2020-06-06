'Can't wait to play here again!' says an excited Lionel Messi upon Barcelona's return to Nou Camp

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi takes to Instagram to reveal his excitement upon returning to the Nou Camp after over two months.

The Argentine suffered an injury on Friday but has returned to individual training.

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi took to Instagram to share images of him being back at the Nou Camp. The Barcelona squad have trained at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper since their return to training after the lockdown. However, with just over a week left until Barcelona's first LaLiga Santander game, the players have begun returned to the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi posted two images of him at the iconic football stadium after over a two-month absence. The 32-year-old expressed his excitement upon his return to the Nou Camp via the caption of his post. It read,

"Cómo lo extrañaba... ¡Qué ganas de volver a jugar acá! 😉🏟 I've really missed this place... Can't wait to play here again!"

The Argentine also posted this on his Instagram story along with another image of him training at the Barcelona stadium.

Barcelona's fears over Lionel Messi's latest injury

It was reported on Friday that Lionel Messi suffered a quadriceps injury during a training session. Barcelona confirmed via an official club statement saying,

"Barça captain Leo Messi has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barca finally get back to playing matches. He should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time."

However, he has returned to individual training and has made a recovery earlier than Barcelona initially expected. Lionel Messi has had a couple of injuries this season already. A foot injury at the start of the 2019/20 season kept him on the sidelines for six weeks. This injury caused him to miss four games, but he was deputized for by Antoine Griezmann in the meanwhile.

Lionel Messi has been in splendid form this season

Despite his injuries, the club captain has been in sumptuous form this season having already registered 19 goals and 12 assists in LaLiga this season. His form this season has been similar to that of what happened in the 2018/19 season. Lionel Messi missed just under three weeks of football due to a forearm fracture, but ended up missing five games fo the club.

However, he still won the Pichichi by a whopping 15-goal difference between him and the next contenders. He scored 35 goals in LaLiga Santander, while Karim Benzema and Luis Suárez — the next highest scorers — scored 20 apiece.

Barcelona are two points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table this season. With eleven gameweeks left in the league, there is certainly a lot to play for as Barcelona look to seal another domestic title.

Currently on ten league titles, the 32-year-old is tied at second place for the most LaLiga titles in history with Real Madrid legend Pirri. A LaLiga victory this year would put Lionel Messi just one behind the all-time record holder for the same. Iconic Real Madrid winger Paco Gento holds the record for the most number of titles having won a whopping 12 of them in his 18 years with Los Blancos.

His former colleague Andrés Iniesta comes in next on the list with nine titles, while current teammates Piqué and Sergio Busquets have eight apiece.

