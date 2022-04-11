Can Valerien Ismael resurrect Besiktas in Turkish Super Lig?

Former West Brom manager Valerien Ismael took charge of Besiktas in early April after Onder Karavali was sacked by the defending champions of the Turkish Super Lig.

Karavali, who took charge of the defending champions at the start of the season, endured a tumultuous spell in the Turkish capital. His stint eventually came to an end after the side lost the derby fixture against Galatasaray.

Ismael's appointment raised eyebrows in Istanbul as the Frenchman was sacked only a couple of months ago at West Brom. Few would have predicted such a glorious opportunity for the man in such a quick time.

Besiktas stunned by draws

No other team in the top ten of the division has been involved in more stalemates so far this season than Besiktas. With one-third of their thirty matches ending in a draw, the defending champions failed to make any defense of the title they won last term.

As early as December, they were hovering mid-table, with Trabzonspor opening up an imperious lead at the top.

Interestingly, all three Istanbul clubs have suffered a bad fate this season and none of them are in contention for the national title. If Besiktas have any chance of sneaking into a European spot, they will have to ensure they don't drop any points until the end of the season.

Providing support for Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi has been key to what Besiktas have been able to achieve this season. The former Chelsea star has witnessed a great comeback spell in Turkey, scoring twelve goals and providing five assists across all competitions. Apart from one game against Istanbul Baseksehir, whenever Batshuayi has scored, Besiktas have gone on to win the game.

GOAL @goal OFFICIAL: Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan from Chelsea 🦇



A good move for all involved? OFFICIAL: Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan from Chelsea 🦇A good move for all involved? https://t.co/aAS0g0zoea

It will be vital for Ismael to ensure that he brings Guven Yalcin and Kenan Karaman into the picture up front to relieve the pressure on Batshuayi. Alex Teixeira's form is another cause for concern, something which has severely diluted Besiktas' scoring opportunities in recent games.

Defensive casualties a big concern for Ismael

Injuries to key backline personnel are also another cause of concern for Ismael. He will have to operate without veteran Domagoj Vida, who is out for the season. Umut Meras also picked up a niggle last month in their Turkish Super Cup encounter against Goztepe.

Ismael will have a big job on hand to ensure a quick momentum change for the club, which is currently a bit short of resources.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar