Canada beat USA to reiterate why they're currently the best team in CONCACAF

Canada has grown exponentially in the footballing world over the last few years. From being outsiders in the CONCACAF region, the Reds are now among the big boys.

John Herdman's side haven't lost any of their last ten matches in all competitions and on Sunday they added the USA to their list of battered victims.

Despite being without their best player – Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies – they still managed to get the job done against a wasteful, lethargic USA.

Goals on either side of the half from Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe were enough to seal an important win for the Reds in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

Canada nears first World Cup qualification in 36 years

The Reds have not played at a World Cup in almost four decades. The last time they qualified for the World Cup was in 1986 – 36 years ago.

However, they currently sit at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup playoffs table after consistently chalking up some impressive results.

This is a young group that is united and playing their best football ever. They seem unfazed by any opponent and their character and resilience on the pitch has been the team's biggest weapon.

Against the USA, the Reds played largely on the back foot but still managed to repel every attack. More importantly, they picked their moments to run out as deserved 2-0 winners.

Reds now the best from CONCACAF region

Not only are Canada now unbeaten in 16 World Cup qualifying matches, but they are currently on a five-game winning streak.

In that period, Herdman’s side has scored 11 goals and conceded just two. On current form, no team in the CONCACAF region is better than the Reds.

"We knew we could change a football country forever," said the Canada coach after masterminding an important win over the USA, as quoted by the Guardian.

"That spirit you see, we all want to get to Qatar. I genuinely believe that these men know they have an opportunity to leave a proper football legacy moving forward."

For many years, Mexico and the USA have ruled CONCACAF, but there's been a great power shift now and Canada is currently the standard.

