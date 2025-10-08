Canada vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Canada will face Australia at the Saputo Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The Canucks, who are one of the host nations of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, have secured an automatic spot in the global showpiece and have begun their preparations for the tournament next summer with a series of friendlies.

They were impressive during the last international break, beating Romania 3-0 in Bucharest before following that up with a 1-0 win over Wales in Swansea with Rangers defender Derek Cornelius scoring the sole goal of the game to register his maiden international strike.

Australia also have multiple friendly outings scheduled, having already booked a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They traded tackles with longtime rivals New Zealand at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland last time out, beating the All Whites 3-1 via goals from Mohamed Toure and Watford man Nestory Irankunda.

Following Friday's game, both clubs will return to action next week with Canada set to face Colombia while Australia will take on the United States.

Canada vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two nations. Canada have won three of their previous matchups while Australia have won five times, with their final matchup ending level.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in October 2013 which the visitors won 3-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1924.

Australia's last meeting against CONCACAF opposition came back in September 2023 when they played Mexico in a friendly clash which ended 2-2.

Canada's last meeting against AFC opposition came back in October 2023 when they locked horns with Japan in a friendly clash which they lost 4-1.

Canada vs Australia Prediction

Les Rouges are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They were impressive in their last two outings and will fancy their chances of another win this weekend.

The Socceroos sit a place above their weekend opponents in the latest FIFA rankings but have a significantly weaker squad on paper and will need something special to avoid defeat when they head to North America on Friday.

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Australia

Canada vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

