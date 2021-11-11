Canada vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Canada and Costa Rica will trade tackles at the Commonwealth Stadium in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 4-1 home victory over Panama last month. Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David both got on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Costa Rica fell to a 2-1 defeat away to the USA. A second-half own goal by Leonel Moreira and Sergino Dest's first-half strike helped the USMNT complete a comeback victory.

Canada's victory moved them into third spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from six matches so far. Costa Rica sit in fifth spot on six points.

Canada vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

This will be the 23rd meeting between the two sides and Costa Rica have a superior record with eight wins to their name.

Nine previous fixtures ended in a share of the spoils while Canada were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July. Goals from Junior Hoilett and Stephen Eustaquio helped Canada secure a 2-0 victory to progress to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The hosts are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, with four matches in this sequence ending in a draw. Costa Rica have won just one of their last eight matches.

Canada form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Costa Rica form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Canada vs Costa Rica Team News

Canada

Coach John Herdman called up 23 players to prosecute the qualifiers against Costa Rica and Mexico. Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies headlined the squad.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Costa Rica

Team captain Keylor Navas and Bochum defender Cristian Gamboa have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Keylor Navas, Cristian Gamboa

Suspension: None

Canada vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Richie Laryea, Doneil Henry, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Jonathan Osorio, Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin; Jonathan David

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonel Moreira (GK); Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda; Keysher Fuller, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell

Canada vs Costa Rica Prediction

Canada have superior players to their visitors and this, coupled with their home advantage, gives them a distinct edge in the game.

John Herdman's side have more at stake in the game and we are backing the hosts to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Costa Rica

Edited by Shardul Sant