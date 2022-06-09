Canada vs Curaçao prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 22-23

Canada get their 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League campaign underway with a game against Curacao at BC Place on Thursday.

Curacao have played two games in the competition so far, both against Honduras. They lost their opening game 1-0 on Friday but bounced back well to secure a 2-1 win on Monday.

If Canada secure a win by a margin of more than one goal, they will go atop the standings in Group C. Both sides finished second in the group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the competition and will be looking to improve upon that performance this time around.

Canada vs Curaçao Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns just once so far. That meeting was a friendly fixture in 2017, which ended in a 2-1 win for Les Rouges.

Canada form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Curaçao form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Canada vs Curaçao Team News

Canada

Canada were set to play Iran and Panama in friendly games ahead of their Nations League opener as a warm-up but both games were canceled as the players refused to play over a disagreement over their current compensation.

A 25-man squad was announced for the friendly games and the subsequent Nations League games by head coach John Herdman. Jonathan Osorio was dropped from the final squad after suffering an injury in the MLS game between Toronto FC and Chicago Fire.

Injured: Jonathan Osorio.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Curaçao

Roshon Van Eijma, Suently Alberto, Bradley Martis, Jearl Margaritha, Anthony Van Den Hurk and Brandley Kuwas will not travel to Canada as they do not have an adequate COVID-19 vaccination status.

Five players have been called up as replacements. There are no reported injuries for La Pantera Azul.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Roshon Van Eijma, Suently Alberto, Bradley Martis, Jearl Margaritha, Anthony Van Den Hurk, Brandley Kuwas.

Canada vs Curaçao Predicted XIs

Canada (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan (GK); Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini; Jonathan David

Curaçao (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room (GK); Jurien Gaari, Cuco Martina, Nathan Holder, Michael Maria; Vurnon Anita, Rolly Bonevacia; Leandro Bacuna, Elson Hooi, Kenji Gorre, Rangelo Janga

Canada vs Curaçao Prediction

Canada head into the game with low morale as they are currently at a crossroads with the Canadian Football Federation over payment. This, alongside the fact that they have not played a warm-up game, might impact their performance here.

Curacao have played two games in the competition, returning to winning ways after suffering a defeat in the campaign opener. They travel to Canada with a few absentees and we expect them to fall short of pulling off an upset here. We back the home team to secure a win in this match.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Curaçao

