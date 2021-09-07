Canada vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Canada entertain El Salvador at BMO Field in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture in the CONCACAF region on Wednesday.

In the final round of the qualifiers, eight teams are contesting three direct entry spots for the World Cup finals while the fourth-placed side will head into the inter-confederation playoffs.

Canada have kicked off their qualifying campaign with two back-to-back 1-1 draws against Honduras and the USA. El Salvador have also shared the spoils in their two fixtures so far but haven't scored or conceded a single goal yet.

Tras las segunda fecha de #WCQ, @miseleccionmx sigue en la cima con paso perfecto, y @fepafut se colocó en el segundo puesto.

Canada vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 14 times across all competitions, with just one of their games being a friendly encounter. As things stand, the home team have the advantage in the head-to-head record with seven wins to their name.

El Salvador have been able to get the better of the hosts just three times while four games have ended in draws. In the 10 meetings that have come in the qualifiers, Les Rouges have five wins while La Selecta have won just twice.

They last faced off in a friendly encounter at the BBVA Stadium in 2017, when Dennis Pineda's goal ensured a 1-0 win for El Salvador.

Canada form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Canada vs El Salvador Team News

Canada

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns for this home game as they prepare for their first win of the qualifying campaign. As always, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies will be the player to watch out for.

Alphonso Davies set a new #CANMNT record for assists in a single year

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

El Salvador

The visiting side have trimmed their squad to 22 players for the final game of the qualifiers this month. Alexander Larin played against Honduras despite a bicep strain and has been named in the squad to face Canada.

Hugo Pérez has a fully fit squad at his disposal and is expected to field a strong squad as they look to find the back of the net for the first time in the final round of the qualifiers.

Este día la #SelectaMayor emprendió su viaje a Canadá para disputar su tercer juego de la Ronda Final de Concacaf, rumbo al Mundial de Qatar 2022.



🔵¡Por El Salvador!

⚪️¡Por nuestra gente!

🔵¡Por nuestros colores!#FESFUT | #ElSalvador🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/lBscq1IN0K — La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) September 6, 2021

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Canada vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Steven Vitoria; Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alistair Johnston; Richie Laryea, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larin, Lizandro Saravia, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Narciso Orellana; Alexander Roldan, Darwin Ceren; Marvin Monterrosa; Jairo Henriquez, Joaquin Rivas

Canada vs El Salvador Prediction

El Salvador are yet to open their scoring in the qualifying fixtures and in two games have recorded just two shots on target. Canada have scored twice but the three-man defense has been caught off-guard at times and El Salvador can make the most of it.

We do not expect the visiting side to concede here as they have been solid at the back and a narrow win for El Salvador looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Canada 0-1 El Salvador

