Canada vs Haiti prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Canada will look to finish the job against Haiti and qualify for the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when the sides meet for the second leg on Tuesday.

The game will take place at SeatGreek Stadium in Illinois, United States.

Les Rouges drew first blood on Saturday night as Cyle Larin's early strike was enough to secure a crucial 1-0 away victory. The Canadians now enter the decisive clash next week on the frontfoot.

However, the Caribbean outfit should not be taken lightly this coming week, as they hit back stronger in the second half. Haiti produced some dangerous counter-attacks which forced Canadian keeper Milan Borjan into vital saves.

John Herdman's side will be preparing for their opponents' counterattacking efforts in the upcoming clash as Haiti seek to mount a comeback.

Canada vs Haiti Head-To-Head

Canada have a vastly superior record in this fixture with eight victories against Haiti out of 12 games, losing only twice.

However, the Bicolor will be seeking inspiration from their stunning 3-2 win over Canada at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Haiti Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Canada vs Haiti Team News

Canada

Head coach Herdman will have very few complaints after his side's first-leg victory. However, Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David were uncharacteristically quiet and will be expected to find their shooting boots soon.

Lucas Cavallini, who came off the bench in the game, is pushing to start in the second leg. That might be the only change we see in the Canadian lineup from the previous game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Haiti

Head coach Jean Jacques Pierre raised eyebrows last week by leaving top scorer Duckens Nazon on the bench. It robbed his team of attacking flair as they only looked dangerous when he was on the field.

He'll be looking to correct that mistake in the second leg while also having Mikael Cantave back from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Canada vs Haiti Predicted XI

Canada (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Scott Kennedy; Richie Laryea, Stephen Eustaquio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Alphonso Davies; Jonathan David, Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan Osorio.

Haiti (4-1-4-1): Johny Placide; Ricardo Ade, Stephane Lambese, Bryan Alceus, Jems Gaffard; Jeppe Simonsen; Frantzdy Pierrot, Kevin Lafrance, Alex Junior Christian, Derrick Etienne; Carnejy Antoine.

Canada vs Haiti Prediction

Canada didn't win as resoundingly as everyone expected them to in the first leg. However, on home soil, they're a different beast.

Haiti are firm underdogs here and, despite all their potential, stand no chance of making a comeback in this tie.

Prediction: Canada 3-0 Haiti

