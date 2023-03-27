Canada vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023

A place in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals will be up for grabs when Canada and Honduras square off at BMO Field on Tuesday (March 28).

Both teams are level on six points in Group C, so expect an action-packed contest. Canada staked their claim for a place in the last four of the continental showpiece with a 2-0 win over Curacao on Saturday (March 25). Before that, John Herdman’s men endured a poor outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they crashed out in the group stage, losing all three games. Canada have picked up two wins in three games in Group C qualifying.

Meanwhile, Honduras took to the pitch for the first time since the turn of the year on Thursday, edging out El Salvador 1-0 in a friendly. Los Catrachos will now turn their attention to the Nations League, where they're tied on six points with Wednesday’s hosts.

Diego Vasquez’s men will set out to complete a group double over Canada after picking up a 2-1 win in last June’s reverse.

Canada vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Honduras boast a superior record in the fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 27 meetings.

Canada have picked up eight wins in that period, while seven games have ended all square.

Honduras are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Herdman’s side, losing twice and drawing as many since November 2015.

Canada have won their last seven home games since a 1-1 draw with Honduras in September 2021.

Los Catrachos have managed just three wins in their last 14 away games, losing eight and drawing thrice since July 2021.

Canada vs Honduras Prediction

Given the stakes, expect a fiercely contested battle. Canada have home advantage, and given their blistering home form, they should take the win.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Honduras

Canada vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last seven clashes.)

