Canada vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Canada and Honduras will trade tackles at BMQ Field on Friday, with three points on the line in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup. Orbellin Pineda and Hector Herrera scored in either half to help El Tri progress to the final.

Honduras were eliminated by the same opponent at the quarterfinal stage of the same competition. Rogelio Funes, Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda scored first-half goals to help Mexico secure a 3-0 victory.

#CANMNT | Canada look to continue their momentum and bring their play to another level when they open the Concacaf Final Round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers



Story 🍁 https://t.co/lCPli2VwpT pic.twitter.com/Dn2Kr9VEvi — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) September 1, 2021

The two sides will be keen to start the qualifiers on a positive note, as only the top three in CONCACAF's round-robin format will secure automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

Canada vs Honduras Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th meeting between the sides and Honduras have a better record with 11 wins to their name. Canada were victorious on seven occasions while seven previous games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw on matchday three of a Group A fixture at the 2017 Gold Cup.

Canada form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Honduras form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Canada vs Honduras Team News

Canada

Coach John Herdman called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Honduras, the USA and El Salvador. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies headlines the squad.

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola injured his knee during the Gold Cup and is not available for this qualifier.

Injuries: Ayo Akinola

Suspension: None

Honduras

Honduras coach Fabian Coito called up 26 players to their latest international camp. Experienced defender Maynor Figueroa will act as a guide to some of the newer faces on the international scene.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Canada vs Honduras Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan (GK); Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Steven Vitoria; Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alistair Johnston; David Wotherspoon, Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan David

Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez (GK); Johnny Leveron, Maynor Figueroa, Andy Najar, Felix Crisanto; Boniek García, Bryan Acosta, Deybi Flores; Romell Quioto, Anthony Lozano, Jonathan Toro

Canada vs Honduras Prediction

Both sides are fairly evenly matched and although Canada have home advantage in their favor, Honduras have what it takes to trouble the Reds.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends in a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Canada 1-1 Honduras

