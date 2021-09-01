Canada vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Canada and Honduras will trade tackles at BMQ Field on Friday, with three points on the line in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup. Orbellin Pineda and Hector Herrera scored in either half to help El Tri progress to the final.
Honduras were eliminated by the same opponent at the quarterfinal stage of the same competition. Rogelio Funes, Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelin Pineda scored first-half goals to help Mexico secure a 3-0 victory.
The two sides will be keen to start the qualifiers on a positive note, as only the top three in CONCACAF's round-robin format will secure automatic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.
Canada vs Honduras Head-to-Head
This will be the 26th meeting between the sides and Honduras have a better record with 11 wins to their name. Canada were victorious on seven occasions while seven previous games ended in draws.
One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a goalless draw on matchday three of a Group A fixture at the 2017 Gold Cup.
Canada form guide: L-W-L-W-W
Honduras form guide: L-L-W-W-D
Canada vs Honduras Team News
Canada
Coach John Herdman called up 23 players to dispute the qualifiers against Honduras, the USA and El Salvador. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies headlines the squad.
Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola injured his knee during the Gold Cup and is not available for this qualifier.
Injuries: Ayo Akinola
Suspension: None
Honduras
Honduras coach Fabian Coito called up 26 players to their latest international camp. Experienced defender Maynor Figueroa will act as a guide to some of the newer faces on the international scene.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Canada vs Honduras Predicted XI
Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan (GK); Doneil Henry, Scott Kennedy, Steven Vitoria; Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Alistair Johnston; David Wotherspoon, Lucas Cavallini, Jonathan David
Honduras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Lopez (GK); Johnny Leveron, Maynor Figueroa, Andy Najar, Felix Crisanto; Boniek García, Bryan Acosta, Deybi Flores; Romell Quioto, Anthony Lozano, Jonathan Toro
Canada vs Honduras Prediction
Both sides are fairly evenly matched and although Canada have home advantage in their favor, Honduras have what it takes to trouble the Reds.
We are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends in a thrilling encounter.
Prediction: Canada 1-1 Honduras