Canada vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 22nd 2023  

Canada will host Jamaica at the BMO Field on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2023-23 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal clash.

The home side come into the midweek clash on the back of a first-leg triumph and will now be looking to finish the job on Wednesday. They picked up a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on Saturday with Jonathan David opening the scoring from close range before Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio wrapped up the win late in the game.

Canada made it to the final of the previous edition of the Nations League before losing 2-0 to the United States of America and will hope they can go all the way this time around.

Jamaica meanwhile breezed through the group stages of the Nations League and are now pushing for their first-ever semifinal appearance in the continental showpiece. They started the first-leg the stronger side and had very good chances to take the lead in the first-half but were guilty of wasteful finishing and now have it all to do this week.

Canada vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Canada and Jamaica. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won six times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The Reds were ranked 45th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 10 places above their midweek opponents.

Canada vs Jamaica Prediction

Canada's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They are undefeated on home soil for over two years and will fancy their chances of advancement this week.

Jamaica meanwhile saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten run they will now be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with the first-leg result should see the home side advance to the semifinals this week.

Prediction: Canada 3-1 Jamaica

Canada vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)