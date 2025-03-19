Canada vs Mexico Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Canada will lock horns against Mexico at SoFi Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on Thursday. El Tri have finished as the runners-up in two of the three editions of the competition while the Reds were the runners-up in the 2022-23 campaign.

Les Rouges overcame Suriname in the quarterfinals in November, securing a 4-0 win on aggregate. Junior Hoiletts scored the only goal in their 1-0 away win while Jacob Shaffelburg bagged a brace in their 3-0 home win. They will play their first match of the year and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

The 2023-24 runners-up met Honduras in the previous round. After a shock 2-0 loss in the first leg, they overturned the deficit in the second leg, recording a 4-0 home win. Raúl Jiménez had a goal and an assist to his name while Henry Martín bagged a brace.

They played two hybrid friendlies earlier this year. They defeated Internacional 2-0 and suffered a 2-0 loss to River Plate a week later.

Canada vs Mexico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 38 times in all competitions, including friendlies. El Tri have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, recording 24 wins. The Reds have four wins and 10 games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in September, which ended in a goalless draw.

Mexico have seen conclusive results in their last eight games in the CONCACAF Nations League, recording four wins and suffering four losses. Interestingly, they have kept clean sheets in the wins and failed to score in the defeats in that period.

Canada have kept clean sheets in their last three games in the Nations League.

Les Rouges have won just one of their last 12 meetings against the 2023-24 runners-up.

Canada vs Mexico Prediction

The Reds are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions, recording four wins while keeping three clean sheets. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games in the Nations League and will look to build on that form.

Richie Laryea has dropped out of the squad due to an injury. Zorhan Bassong has taken Laryea's place in the final 23-man squad for this match. Familiar faces like Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, and Ismaël Koné are all included in the squad.

El Tri have lost two of their last three games in the Nations League and have failed to score in these losses as well. They have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight games in all competitions, including friendlies.

Cesar Montes will miss this match due to a suspension. Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has been left out of the squad while Henry Martín also does not find a place in the squad.

While Canada are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the 2023-24 runners-up, Mexico have a good record in the Nations League and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Canada 1-2 Mexico

Canada vs Mexico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mexico to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

