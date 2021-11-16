Canada vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to move top of the group in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Mexico take a trip to the Commonwealth Stadium to face Canada on Wednesday.

The hosts, who remain the only side yet to taste defeat in the qualifiers, will be looking to maintain their fine run and leapfrog the visitors on the log.

Canada continued their fine run of results in their race for a World Cup ticket as they claimed a 1-0 win over a dogged Costa Rica side.

John Herdman’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last seven outings, claiming three wins and four draws since a 2-1 loss against Wednesday’s visitors back in July’s Gold Cup semi-finals.

With 13 points from seven outings, Canada are currently third in the CONCACAF qualification standings, one point behind Mexico.

Mexico, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of 10-man USA last time out.

Prior to that, Gerardo Martino’s men saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end when they suffered a thrilling 3-2 loss against Ecuador in a friendly fixture.

Mexico will now look to end this dry spell and claim all three points to move above first-placed USA in the standings.

Canada vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 24 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides. Canada have managed just three wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Canada Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Mexico Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Canada vs Mexico Team News

Canada

Following an injury-free game against Costa Rica last time out, Canada head into the match with a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mexico

Mexico will be without the services of defender Hector Moreno, who recently sustained an injury. However, they will be boosted by the return of Celta Vigo defender Nestor Araujo, who has now served his one-match suspension.

Injured: Hector Moreno

Suspended: None

Canada vs Mexico Predicted XI

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Liam Millar; Jonathan David

Mexico Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Luís Rodríguez, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Jesus Dominguez; Héctor Herrera, Andres Guardardo, Luis Romo; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez, Hirving Lozano

Canada vs Mexico Prediction

With just one point and one place separating the sides in the upper echelons of the table, this game has all the makings of a riveting contest. Mexico head into the game with a host of world-class talent and we predict they will steal all three points in this one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Canada 1-2 Mexico

Edited by Peter P