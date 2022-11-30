Canada vs Morocco Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 41 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Canada will lock horns with Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium on Thursday in their third group-stage game of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada kicked off their global campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Belgium and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after being the more dominant side in attack. Their second game began on a positive note, with Alphonso Davies opening the scoring against Croatia with a towering header before their opponents came from behind to win 4-1.

Morocco have enjoyed a better World Cup campaign than many expected and can clinch a spot in the knockout stages of the competition this week. They played out a goalless draw against Croatia in their opening game before picking up a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in their second game, with Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal getting on the scoresheet for the Africans.

The Reds have suffered a premature exit from the global stage but will now be looking to put out a solid showing in their final game of the tournament, while the Moroccans only need to avoid defeat on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

Canada vs Morocco Head-to-Head stats

There have been three meetings between the two nations. Morocco are undefeated in all three matchups, winning twice and drawing the other one.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2016, when the Atlas Lions won 4-0 via goals from three different players, including Hakim Ziyech, who scored a brace.

Canada Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Morocco Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Canada vs Morocco Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Canada have lost all five of their World Cup games so far and will be desperate to put an end to that streak this week. They have, however, struggled to deliver against Morocco in their previous matchups and will have their work cut out for them on Thursday.

Morocco, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the group stages in their last three World Cup appearances. They last made it to the last 16 of the tournament back in 1986 before losing to eventual finalists West Germany.

While Les Rouges' return to the continental stage has not gone according to plan, they have shown flashes of brilliance on occasion and will aim to round up the tournament on a positive note. The Atlas Lions are, however, one step away from the knockout stages and will not take the midweek clash lightly.

